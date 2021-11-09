Scouting the Transfers: Jaxson Robinson

Initially a part of the 2021 class, Jaxson Robinson surprised Arkansas fans - and even the coaching staff to some degree - when he decided to reclassify to 2020 and sign with Texas A&M.

A four-star recruit out of high school, Robinson was recruited heavily by the Razorbacks, but ultimately it wasn’t enough. Just over a year later, though, the Ada, Okla., native found his way back to Fayetteville and is carving out a role for himself.

“He’s a shooter,” head coach Eric Musselman said after the Red-White game. “He’s a perimeter shooter who plays hard. He’s one of those guys, to be honest with you, that in practice, he’s really not maintenance.

"You’re not hearing his name a lot on correcting him. He seems to be really bought in. He seems to pick things up maybe quicker than some of the other new guys. I would say that he and Stanley (Umude) are the two guys that, as far as new players, understand our offense more and understand third and fourth options.”

In that Red-White scrimmage, Robinson burst onto the scene as a potential breakout player to look out for this season. He played all but 31 seconds of the 32-minute game, good enough for second on the team behind Davonte Davis, and scored 14 points with 4 rebounds. Those 14 points came on 5 of 11 shooting from the floor and 4 of 9 from behind the arc (44.4%).