Scouting the Transfers: Stanley Umude

Arkansas enters the 2021-22 season ranked for the first time since 2007-08, as it start the year ranked 16th in the country coming off of an Elite Eight appearance. In Year 2 of the Eric Musselman era, three transfers were crucial to the team’s success – JD Notae, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate.

With Smith and Tate moving on, as well as star freshman Moses Moody, Musselman entered the familiar territory of the transfer portal to prevent any sort of roster drop off. A key addition to help with this came in the form of graduate transfer Stanley Umude.

One of the most gifted scorers in all of college basketball last season, Umude averaged 21.6 points on 47.1 percent shooting. The South Dakota transfer scored in a variety of ways, as he shot 35.5 percent from behind the arc, 47.1 percent from the field in general and 79.9 percent from the free throw line. These percentages are even more impressive considering he took more than 16 shots per game and almost 6 free throws per game.

As gifted of a scorer as he is, Umude does more than put the ball in the hoop. He also averaged 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists as he led the Coyotes in points and rebounds, and was second on the team in assists. Musselman knew what Umude was capable of, as Arkansas played South Dakota last season, and he hasn’t been surprised by how he’s performed so far as a Razorback.