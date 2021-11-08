Scouting the Transfers: Trey Wade

The first thing out of head coach Eric Musselman's mouth when talking about Trey Wade was about how great of a teammate he is.

“He does all the right things," Musselman said. "He’s got good shot selection. He’s not trying to play outside what he’s good at. He’s a great complementary guy out there that makes his teammates better, because he plays the right way.”

The last addition to Arkansas' roster of the offseason, Wade has been sideline pretty much since he arrived on campus because of a knee injury. The Wichita State transfer finally got a chance to showcase his ability against North Texas in the program’s second and final exhibition before the regular season starts.

He finished with five points and four rebounds in 17 minutes of play against the Mean Green, but most impressively, the Razorbacks were plus-15 in scoring margin when he was on the floor, the best mark on the team.

“It’s amazing that we were plus-15, because he does not know our plays," Musselman said. "So we basically ran sets that four players knew and one player didn’t, but he didn’t get in the way. He went and set screens and went to the offensive boards a little bit and kept balls alive, and he defended and didn’t take any bad shots.