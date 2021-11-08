 Scouting the Transfers: Trey Wade from Wichita State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-08 15:06:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting the Transfers: Trey Wade

Trey Wade is a transfer from Wichita State.
Trey Wade is a transfer from Wichita State. (Arkansas Athletics)
Jackson Collier
HawgBeat Contributor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

The first thing out of head coach Eric Musselman's mouth when talking about Trey Wade was about how great of a teammate he is.

“He does all the right things," Musselman said. "He’s got good shot selection. He’s not trying to play outside what he’s good at. He’s a great complementary guy out there that makes his teammates better, because he plays the right way.”

The last addition to Arkansas' roster of the offseason, Wade has been sideline pretty much since he arrived on campus because of a knee injury. The Wichita State transfer finally got a chance to showcase his ability against North Texas in the program’s second and final exhibition before the regular season starts.

He finished with five points and four rebounds in 17 minutes of play against the Mean Green, but most impressively, the Razorbacks were plus-15 in scoring margin when he was on the floor, the best mark on the team.

“It’s amazing that we were plus-15, because he does not know our plays," Musselman said. "So we basically ran sets that four players knew and one player didn’t, but he didn’t get in the way. He went and set screens and went to the offensive boards a little bit and kept balls alive, and he defended and didn’t take any bad shots.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}