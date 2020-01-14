Scouting Vanderbilt: Commodores' roster, rankings, stat comparison
After back-to-back road games, Arkansas returns to Fayetteville for a pair of games at Bud Walton Arena, starting with a matchup against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.
Before the 7:30 p.m. CT tip on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Commodores.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
Key Injuries
OUT - F Aaron Nesmith - So., 6-6, 213
Stats: 35.7 min., 23.0 pts. (51.2 FG%, 52.2 3PT%, 82.5 FT%), 4.9 reb., 1.4 stl.
OUT - F Clevon Brown - Sr., 6-8, 232
Stats: 27.6 min., 9.0 pts. (60.7 FG%), 6.0 reb., 2.0 blk.
**Vanderbilt will be without its leading scorer and leading rebounder because of injuries. Nesmith, who leads the SEC and ranks fifth nationally at 23.0 points per game, missed the Commodores' last game and is expected to miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his foot. Brown has been out for a month with a knee injury.
Vanderbilt's Projected Starting Lineup
(NOTE: Nine different players have started for Vanderbilt this season, with only Pippen starting all 15. This projection is based on the Commodores' last game - their first without Nesmith.)
#0 - G Saben Lee - Jr., 6-2, 183
Stats: 30.5 min., 15.7 pts. (51.2 FG%, 35.2 3PT%, 74.2 FT%), 3.6 reb., 5.1 ast., 1.5 stl.
#1 - F Dylan Disu - Fr., 6-9, 220
Stats: 26.2 min., 5.7 pts. (32.5 FG%), 5.4 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.0 blk., 1.2 stl.
#2 - G Scotty Pippen Jr. - Fr., 6-1, 170
Stats: 29.0 min., 10.7 pts. (37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT%, 71.6 FT%), 2.9 reb., 4.5 ast., 1.1 stl.
#4 - G/F Jordan Wright - Fr., 6-5, 226
Stats: 14.2 min., 4.1 pts. (35.6 FG%), 2.1 reb.
#50 - F/C Ejike Obinna - R-So., 6-10, 243
Stats: 15.0 min., 4.1 pts. (58.5 FG%), 3.4 reb.
Vanderbilt's Bench
#3 - G Maxwell Evans - Jr., 6-2, 190
Stats: 21.6 min., 7.4 pts. (47.6 FG%, 39.0 3PT%), 3.1 reb., 1.3 ast.
#13 - F Matthew Moyer - R-Jr., 6-8, 229
Stats: 12.1 min., 2.0 pts. (31.4 FG%), 2.0 reb.
Ranking Comparison - Vanderbilt | Arkansas
~NET: No. 134 | No. 24
~KenPom: No. 162 | No. 27
~ESPN BPI: No. 148 | No. 33
~Sagarin: No. 158 | No. 27
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Vanderbilt
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
77.3 (56th)
|
74.6 (110th)
|
FG%
|
46.1% (66th)
|
44.2% (149th)
|
3PT%
|
37.5% (28th)
|
31.5% (265th)
|
FT%
|
67.3% (264th)
|
76.3% (29th)
|
Rebound margin
|
-0.80 (232nd)
|
-5.13 (330th)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
1.03 (146th)
|
1.01 (152nd)
|
Steals/game
|
7.60 (t-94th)
|
9.33 (19th)
|
Blocks/game
|
4.40 (58th)
|
4.80 (t-36th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
73.1 (t-274th)
|
61.9 (41st)
|
Opp. FG%
|
45.4% (289th)
|
39.3% (t-48th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
35.9% (303rd)
|
22.6% (1st)