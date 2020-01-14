News More News
Scouting Vanderbilt: Commodores' roster, rankings, stat comparison

With Aaron Nesmith out, Saben Lee is Vanderbilt's leading scorer.
With Aaron Nesmith out, Saben Lee is Vanderbilt's leading scorer. (Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
After back-to-back road games, Arkansas returns to Fayetteville for a pair of games at Bud Walton Arena, starting with a matchup against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Before the 7:30 p.m. CT tip on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Commodores.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

Key Injuries

OUT - F Aaron Nesmith - So., 6-6, 213

Stats: 35.7 min., 23.0 pts. (51.2 FG%, 52.2 3PT%, 82.5 FT%), 4.9 reb., 1.4 stl.

OUT - F Clevon Brown - Sr., 6-8, 232

Stats: 27.6 min., 9.0 pts. (60.7 FG%), 6.0 reb., 2.0 blk.

**Vanderbilt will be without its leading scorer and leading rebounder because of injuries. Nesmith, who leads the SEC and ranks fifth nationally at 23.0 points per game, missed the Commodores' last game and is expected to miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his foot. Brown has been out for a month with a knee injury.

Vanderbilt's Projected Starting Lineup

(NOTE: Nine different players have started for Vanderbilt this season, with only Pippen starting all 15. This projection is based on the Commodores' last game - their first without Nesmith.)

#0 - G Saben Lee - Jr., 6-2, 183

Stats: 30.5 min., 15.7 pts. (51.2 FG%, 35.2 3PT%, 74.2 FT%), 3.6 reb., 5.1 ast., 1.5 stl.

#1 - F Dylan Disu - Fr., 6-9, 220

Stats: 26.2 min., 5.7 pts. (32.5 FG%), 5.4 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.0 blk., 1.2 stl.

#2 - G Scotty Pippen Jr. - Fr., 6-1, 170

Stats: 29.0 min., 10.7 pts. (37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT%, 71.6 FT%), 2.9 reb., 4.5 ast., 1.1 stl.

#4 - G/F Jordan Wright - Fr., 6-5, 226

Stats: 14.2 min., 4.1 pts. (35.6 FG%), 2.1 reb.

#50 - F/C Ejike Obinna - R-So., 6-10, 243

Stats: 15.0 min., 4.1 pts. (58.5 FG%), 3.4 reb.

Vanderbilt's Bench

#3 - G Maxwell Evans - Jr., 6-2, 190

Stats: 21.6 min., 7.4 pts. (47.6 FG%, 39.0 3PT%), 3.1 reb., 1.3 ast.

#13 - F Matthew Moyer - R-Jr., 6-8, 229

Stats: 12.1 min., 2.0 pts. (31.4 FG%), 2.0 reb.

Ranking Comparison - Vanderbilt | Arkansas

~NET: No. 134 | No. 24

~KenPom: No. 162 | No. 27

~ESPN BPI: No. 148 | No. 33

~Sagarin: No. 158 | No. 27

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Vanderbilt Stat Comparison
Stat Vanderbilt Arkansas

Points/game

77.3 (56th)

74.6 (110th)

FG%

46.1% (66th)

44.2% (149th)

3PT%

37.5% (28th)

31.5% (265th)

FT%

67.3% (264th)

76.3% (29th)

Rebound margin

-0.80 (232nd)

-5.13 (330th)

Assist/turnover ratio

1.03 (146th)

1.01 (152nd)

Steals/game

7.60 (t-94th)

9.33 (19th)

Blocks/game

4.40 (58th)

4.80 (t-36th)

Opp. points/game

73.1 (t-274th)

61.9 (41st)

Opp. FG%

45.4% (289th)

39.3% (t-48th)

Opp. 3PT%

35.9% (303rd)

22.6% (1st)
