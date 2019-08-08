FAYETTEVILLE -- The first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday will be a critical step in Arkansas developing some much needed depth at linebacker.

It is highly likely the Razorbacks' star middle linebacker, De'Jon Harris, will see limited reps, opening the door for his backups to get extending playing time with the first unit.

Considering Harris is as reliable as they come, leading the team in tackles and earning second-team All-SEC honors each of the last two seasons, it won't hurt for him to watch from the sideline as Arkansas develops some help around him.

“Obviously when I’m tired, I’ll make sure I get out of the game and get somebody fresh in there," Harris said. "I feel as an older guy, you need me fresh toward the end of the game instead of the beginning of the game.”