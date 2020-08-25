HawgBeat - Seasons kick off for nine Razorback commits this week

The 2020 high school football schedule is in disarray with some teams starting their seasons this week, while other teams, like those down in Louisiana, haven't even been cleared to practice yet.

Luckily, none of Arkansas's 18 commits live in a state that's pushed the season off until the spring.

Nine Razorback commits in the 2021 class actually kick off their season this week. The week one schedule includes three commits playing in the Natural State and even a faceoff between two commits in Oklahoma.

Playing within the Arkansas borders this week are linebacker Marco Avant, offensive lineman Terry Wells and defensive tackle Solomon Wright. After moving from Forrest City, Avant makes his debut with Jonesboro against Catholic in Little Rock at 7 p.m. Wells and Wynne High welcome Marion at 7 p.m. Friday and Wright's Vian Wolverines travel to Gravette for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

You can catch quarterback Lucas Coley making his season debut against Calallen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. If you can't make it down to Corpus Christi, you can follow the game via Calallen's Youtube page.

Cole Carson is the second Texan starting his season Friday night. The offensive lineman will play at home against De Kalb at 7:30 p.m.

You can get a glimpse of linebacker/nickel hybrid Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan a day sooner as he kicks off against St. Joe Benson at home at Lincoln College Prep Thursday at 6 p.m.

Corner commit Keuan Parker and kicker commit Cameron Little will go head to head at Booker T. Washington Friday night. Kickoff against Southmoore is set for 7 p.m.

Last but not least, Union and running back AJ Green start the season against Bixby on the road at 7 p.m.

We'll be keeping you up to date on the action and we'll have live in-person coverage of Vian at Gravette Friday night.