SEC, ACC schools covet New Orleans WR Tyrese Johnson
NEW ORLEANS -- Tyrese Johnson put together a spectacular junior campaign for Booker T. Washington, which is why he's emerging as a priority target for several schools across the country.Among those...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news