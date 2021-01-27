College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

After playing a 10-game, conference-only schedule last season, Arkansas and the rest of the SEC is hopeful things will return to normal in 2021.

The conference took a step toward that normalcy Wednesday afternoon when it released the schedules for all 14 teams on the SEC Network.

The Razorbacks' opponents were already known, but only the non-conference dates were set. The rest of the schedule was revealed alongside the rest of the SEC.

Texas A&M will be Arkansas' conference opener on Sept. 25. The open date falls on Oct. 30.

Here is the complete schedule...

