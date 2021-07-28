SEC announces conference matchups for 2021-22

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

The SEC announced the conference games for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season Wednesday morning.

Arkansas’ home-and-home matchups will be against LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M. That means those five teams will visit Bud Walton Arena and also host the Razorbacks.

The rest of the schedule features one-time matchups against the rest of the conference. Arkansas hosts Auburn, Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt in Fayetteville, while traveling to Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss for road games.

The dates, times and television information - as well as the complete schedule with non-conference games - will be announced at a later date.

According to HogStats.com, some of the known non-conference home games include Gardner-Webb (Nov. 13), Central Arkansas (Dec. 1), Elon (Dec. 21) and West Virginia (Jan. 29). The Razorbacks will play a neutral-site game against Oklahoma in Tulsa on Dec. 11, as well.

Arkansas is also slated to play in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. It will face Kansas State on Nov. 22, then either Illinois or Cincinnati on Nov. 23.

