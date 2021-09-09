SEC announces hoops slate, completing Hogs' 2021-22 schedule

FAYETTEVILLE -- The SEC has announced the conference games for the upcoming men's basketball season, completing Arkansas' 2021-22 schedule.

The Razorbacks announced their 13-game non-conference slate late last month, so the SEC's reveal of the 18 conference dates gives them a full 31-game schedule.

A trip to Mississippi State on Dec. 29 kicks the conference season off before Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 4 for its SEC home opener against Vanderbilt.

The first Saturday conference home game of the season isn't until Jan. 22, when Texas A&M comes to Fayetteville. That is two weeks after the Razorbacks travel to College Station, Texas, for their first game against the Aggies.

That is one of just four Saturday SEC games on Arkansas' schedule, with the others against Mississippi State (Feb. 5), Tennessee (Feb. 19) and Kentucky (Feb. 26).

The regular-season finale is also on the road, as the Razorbacks head to Knoxville, Tenn., to play the Volunteers for the second time of the season on March 5.

The SEC Tournament, which will be played in Tampa, Fla., this season, is scheduled for March 9-13.