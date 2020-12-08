College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The SEC released start times and television information for Arkansas' conference slate Tuesday afternoon.

The Razorbacks' conference opener at Auburn on Dec. 30 will tip off at 6 p.m. CT and be televised on ESPN2. It will be the first of eight SEC games they play on one of the ESPN channels (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU).

Of the other 10 conference games on Arkansas' schedule, nine of them will be televised on the SEC Network.

The only game the Razorbacks won't play on an ESPN channel or the SEC Network is their Jan. 2 home game against Missouri, which has been picked up by CBS and will tip off at 11 a.m. CT.

It will be the first time Arkansas has played on the main CBS channel since 2015, when it lost road games against Florida and Kentucky on the channel. The last time the Razorbacks hosted a game televised on CBS was March 2, 2013, when they beat Kentucky 73-60.

With Tuesday's announcement, all but one game currently on Arkansas' schedule has a start time and television information. The lone exception is the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with Oklahoma State on Jan. 30.

Here is the full schedule...