SEC announces times, TV info for 2021-22 conference hoops slate

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas will play all of its men's basketball conference games on national television, the SEC announced Thursday afternoon.

Half of the Razorbacks' 18 SEC games will air on the SEC Network, while eight others will be picked up by ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and another will be televised by CBS.

The lone outlier that was selected as one of CBS's six SEC basketball games is the matchup with Kentucky inside Bud Walton Arena on Feb. 26. That game will tip at 1 p.m. CT.

It will be the first time the Arkansas-Kentucky game airs on CBS since 2015, when the No. 18 Razorbacks lost to the No. 1 Wildcats 84-67 in Lexington.

Game times are set for all but three of Arkansas' conference games. The road game at LSU on Jan. 15 is listed as TBA, while the home game against Tennessee on Feb. 19 will start at either 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. and the regular-season finale at Tennessee on March 5 will start at either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.

That final game against the Volunteers could be just the second morning start for the Razorbacks this season, as the only other scheduled 11 a.m. tip is at Alabama on Feb. 12.

Here's the complete schedule, with known start times and television information for non-conference games as well...