SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket, Arkansas' path

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
The 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament bracket is officially set, and the Arkansas Razorbacks earned the two-seed for this year's competition at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Arkansas (20-10 SEC) ended two games behind Tennessee (22-8 SEC) and Kentucky (22-8 SEC) in the conference standings this season, as the Volunteers earned the top seed in the tournament for winning the SEC East and Arkansas earned the 2-seed for winning the SEC West. Kentucky and Texas A&M round out the top four seeds at three and four, respectively.

Seeds 5-12 will meet in a single elimination format on the opening day of the tournament Tuesday, followed by traditional double-elimination play Wednesday-Friday. The tournament will return to single elimination play on Saturday. A total of 17 games will be played throughout the tournament.

On Wednesday, Arkansas will play the winner of Tuesday’s 7/10 seed matchup that features 7-seed Alabama and 10-seed South Carolina. If the Hogs win Wednesday, they’ll play the winner of Kentucky and Georgia/LSU at approximately 4:30 p.m. CT Thursday. If Arkansas loses its first game, it will play the loser of Kentucky and Georgia/LSU in the first game Thursday at 9:30 a.m. CT.

Here’s a full look at the bracket, plus the records for each team entering this year’s SEC Baseball Tournament. All games will be televised on SEC Network aside from Sunday’s championship matchup that will be on ESPN2.

Bracket

SEC Baseball Tournament Seeding/Records
Team Overall Record, SEC Record

1. Tennessee

46-10, 22-8 SEC

2. Arkansas

43-12, 20-10 SEC

3. Kentucky

39-12, 22-8 SEC

4. Texas A&M

44-11, 19-11 SEC

5. Mississippi State

36-19, 17-13 SEC

6. Georgia

39-14, 17-13 SEC

7. Alabama

33-21, 13-17 SEC

8. Vanderbilt

35-20, 13-17 SEC

9. Florida

28-26, 13-17SEC

10. South Carolina

33-12, 13-17 SEC

11. LSU

36-20, 13-17 SEC

12. Ole Miss

27-28, 11-19 SEC
