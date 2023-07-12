News More News
While not all roster spots are filled across the SEC, the second summer session is underway. Teams are practicing and have all or most of their players on campus, except for those still actively recruiting.

Keeping that in mind, here are HawgBeat's offeseason power rankings for the SEC:

1. Tennessee Volunteers

Potential Starters:

Zakai Ziegler

Santiago Vescovi

Josiah Jordan-James

Chris Ledlum

James Aidoo

Key Bench Pieces:

Dalton Knecht, Jordan Gainey, Jahmai Maishack, J.P. Estrella, Cameron Carr

2. Arkansas Razorbacks

Potential Starters:

El Ellis

Davonte Davis

Tramon Mark

Trevon Brazile

Makhi Mitchell

Key Bench Pieces:

Layden Blocker, Khalif Battle, Jalen Graham, Chandler Lawson, Baye Fall

3. Texas A&M Aggies

Potential Starters:

Wade Taylor IV

Tyrece Radford

Jace Carter

Henry Coleman

Julius Marble

Key Bench Pieces:

Eli Lawrence, Manny Obaseki, Andersson Garcia, Hayden Hefner

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

Potential Starters:

Mark Sears

Aaron Estrada

Rylan Griffen

Grant Nelson

Nick Pringle

Key Bench Pieces:

Latrell Wrightsell, Davin Cosby, Jarin Stevenson, Sam Walters, Mohamed Wague

5. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Potential Starters:

Andrew Taylor

Dashawn Davis

D.J. Jeffries

Cameron Matthews

Tolu Smith

Key Bench Pieces:

Shakeel Moore, Jimmy Bell Jr., Keshawn Murphy, Josh Hubbard, JaQuan Scott

6. Kentucky Wildcats

Potential Starters:

Robert Dillingham

D.J. Wagner

Antonio Reeves

Justin Edwards

Tre Mitchell

Key Bench Pieces:

Adou Thiero, Reed Sheppard, Aaron Bradshaw, Jordan Burks

7. Florida Gators

Potential Starters:

Walter Clayton Jr.

Zyon Pullin

Will Richard

E.J. Jarvis

Tyrese Samuel

Key Bench Pieces:

Micah Handlogten, Riley Kugel, Denzel Aberdeen, Julian Rishwain

8. Auburn Tigers

Potential Starters:

Aden Holloway

Denver Jones

Chaney Johnson

Jaylin Williams

Johni Broome

Key Bench Pieces:

K.D. Johnson, Dylan Cardwell, Chad Baker-Mazra, Chris Moore

9. Missouri Tigers

Potential Starters:

Nick Honor

Caleb Grill

John Tonje

Jesus Carralero

Connor Vanover

Key Bench Pieces:

Noah Carter, Sean East, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce

10. LSU Tigers

Potential Starters:

Jalen Cook

Carlos Stewart

Jordan Wright

Derek Fountain

Will Baker

Key Bench Pieces:

Trae Hannibal, Tyrell Ward, Daimion Collins, Hunter Dean

11. Georgia Bulldogs

Potential Starters:

Justin Hill

Noah Thomasson

R.J. Melendez

R.J. Sunahara

Russel Tchewa

Key Bench Pieces:

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe, Jalen Deloach, Blue Cain, Dylan James

12. Ole Miss Rebels

Potential Starters:

Allen Flanigan

Matthew Murrell

Brandon Murray

Jaemyn Brakefield

Moussa Cisse

Key Bench Pieces:

Jaylen Murray, Austin Nunez, Jamarion Sharp

13. South Carolina Gamecocks

Potential Starters:

Meechie Johnson

Ta'Lon Copper

Myles Stute

Stephen Clark

B.J. Mack

Key Bench Pieces:

Jacobi Wright, Josh Gray, Ebrima Dibba, Collin Murray-Boyles

14. Vanderbilt Commodores

Potential Starters:

Ezra Manjohn

Tyrin Lawrence

Evan Taylor

Ven Allen-Lubin

Tasos Kamateros

Key Bench Pieces:

Colin Smith, Paul Lewis, Jason Rivera-Torres

