SEC Basketball Offseason Power Rankings
While not all roster spots are filled across the SEC, the second summer session is underway. Teams are practicing and have all or most of their players on campus, except for those still actively recruiting.
Keeping that in mind, here are HawgBeat's offeseason power rankings for the SEC:
1. Tennessee Volunteers
Potential Starters:
Zakai Ziegler
Santiago Vescovi
Josiah Jordan-James
Chris Ledlum
James Aidoo
Key Bench Pieces:
Dalton Knecht, Jordan Gainey, Jahmai Maishack, J.P. Estrella, Cameron Carr
2. Arkansas Razorbacks
Potential Starters:
El Ellis
Davonte Davis
Tramon Mark
Trevon Brazile
Makhi Mitchell
Key Bench Pieces:
Layden Blocker, Khalif Battle, Jalen Graham, Chandler Lawson, Baye Fall
3. Texas A&M Aggies
Potential Starters:
Wade Taylor IV
Tyrece Radford
Jace Carter
Henry Coleman
Julius Marble
Key Bench Pieces:
Eli Lawrence, Manny Obaseki, Andersson Garcia, Hayden Hefner
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
Potential Starters:
Mark Sears
Aaron Estrada
Rylan Griffen
Grant Nelson
Nick Pringle
Key Bench Pieces:
Latrell Wrightsell, Davin Cosby, Jarin Stevenson, Sam Walters, Mohamed Wague
5. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Potential Starters:
Andrew Taylor
Dashawn Davis
D.J. Jeffries
Cameron Matthews
Tolu Smith
Key Bench Pieces:
Shakeel Moore, Jimmy Bell Jr., Keshawn Murphy, Josh Hubbard, JaQuan Scott
6. Kentucky Wildcats
Potential Starters:
Robert Dillingham
D.J. Wagner
Antonio Reeves
Justin Edwards
Tre Mitchell
Key Bench Pieces:
Adou Thiero, Reed Sheppard, Aaron Bradshaw, Jordan Burks
7. Florida Gators
Potential Starters:
Walter Clayton Jr.
Zyon Pullin
Will Richard
E.J. Jarvis
Tyrese Samuel
Key Bench Pieces:
Micah Handlogten, Riley Kugel, Denzel Aberdeen, Julian Rishwain
8. Auburn Tigers
Potential Starters:
Aden Holloway
Denver Jones
Chaney Johnson
Jaylin Williams
Johni Broome
Key Bench Pieces:
K.D. Johnson, Dylan Cardwell, Chad Baker-Mazra, Chris Moore
9. Missouri Tigers
Potential Starters:
Nick Honor
Caleb Grill
John Tonje
Jesus Carralero
Connor Vanover
Key Bench Pieces:
Noah Carter, Sean East, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce
10. LSU Tigers
Potential Starters:
Jalen Cook
Carlos Stewart
Jordan Wright
Derek Fountain
Will Baker
Key Bench Pieces:
Trae Hannibal, Tyrell Ward, Daimion Collins, Hunter Dean
11. Georgia Bulldogs
Potential Starters:
Justin Hill
Noah Thomasson
R.J. Melendez
R.J. Sunahara
Russel Tchewa
Key Bench Pieces:
Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe, Jalen Deloach, Blue Cain, Dylan James
12. Ole Miss Rebels
Potential Starters:
Allen Flanigan
Matthew Murrell
Brandon Murray
Jaemyn Brakefield
Moussa Cisse
Key Bench Pieces:
Jaylen Murray, Austin Nunez, Jamarion Sharp
13. South Carolina Gamecocks
Potential Starters:
Meechie Johnson
Ta'Lon Copper
Myles Stute
Stephen Clark
B.J. Mack
Key Bench Pieces:
Jacobi Wright, Josh Gray, Ebrima Dibba, Collin Murray-Boyles
14. Vanderbilt Commodores
Potential Starters:
Ezra Manjohn
Tyrin Lawrence
Evan Taylor
Ven Allen-Lubin
Tasos Kamateros
Key Bench Pieces:
Colin Smith, Paul Lewis, Jason Rivera-Torres