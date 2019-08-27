Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. With the college football season set to swing into full action this weekend, recruiting is always on my mind. So I thought it would be interesting to take a look at the highest ranked returning player on each roster and the highest ranked player from the class of 2019. We continue today with the SEC. These are only players recruited by the school and doesn’t include transfers.

ALABAMA

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: Harris was an early commitment to Alabama, but rumors persisted up until the U.S. Army All-American game that a flip to Michigan was possible. However, that potential flip never occurred. Harris has performed well during his first two seasons with the Tide, but playing in a continuously loaded backfield has kept his numbers down. Now seen as the No. 1 option coming into the 2019 season, a breakout season is expected by many. Farrell’s take: Alabama is an easy one, just look at the top of each Rivals100 and pick the highest-ranked guy and he likely chose Alabama. That’s the case with Harris, a big-time commitment from California who should break out this season in the SEC. Unfortunately Sanders is injured and out for the year or he would have been a great fit to push Harris for some carries. Alabama recruits running backs pretty well, huh?



ARKANSAS

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: Agim trimmed his list of top schools down to Arkansas, Texas A&M, Baylor and Ole Miss before committing to the Razorbacks in early September. Entering his final season at Arkansas, Agim has improved his productivity from year-to-year. Coming off a 2018 season that saw him finish with 45 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, Agim seems to have found a home at defensive tackle after being moved back-and-forth from end a couple of times. A big season on the interior could go a long way in Arkansas’ chances to make some noise in the SEC this fall. Farrell’s take: Agim was a big-time recruit for Arkansas and a kid who played defensive end in high school but could also play on the inside as well. He’s now grown into a full-time defensive tackle and he should flourish in that role again this season. Knox was a big get last year for Arkansas in a very surprising and talented recruiting class and he has the ability to impact and have a great career.

AUBURN

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: Brown took official visits to Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia and Alabama before committing to the Tigers on National Signing Day. Over the last two seasons with the Tigers, Brown has firmly established himself as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the country. He also surprised many with his decision to forego the NFL Draft after totaling 105 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks over the last two seasons. Farrell’s take: Brown was a five-star out of high school for good reason because he was massive, agile and could not only push the pocket but he could pursue the passer as well. Now he’s emerged as one of the top-10 college football players in the country. Nix, a five-star as well, has earned the starting job as a true freshman, which is somewhat expected but still impressive. He has a chance to be great.

FLORIDA

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: Franks initially committed to LSU, but after multiple visits to Florida he eventually made the flip to the Gators during his senior season. After struggling mightily during the 2017 season, Franks showed improvement last fall with 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. More improvement will be expected this fall, as some will be looking for the Gators to compete in the SEC East. Farrell’s take: Franks had a huge yet erratic arm coming out of high school but his ceiling was very high. He hasn’t put it all together yet, and the Miami game was evidence of that. He can look great one play and awful the next so his development has been frustrating. Hopper is an undersized linebacker who can cover a ton of ground and loves to make plays in the passing game, so his potential is excellent.

GEORGIA

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: While other programs were supposedly in contention, in reality the battle for Salyer between Georgia and Clemson for months. At the end, the opportunity to play close to home won out and Salyer committed to the Bulldogs during the early signing period. He impressed as a true freshman and has continued to do so during this off-season. He has been getting plenty of practice time at both right guard and right tackle, so while he may not start at the beginning of the season, he should be part of the regular rotation. Farrell’s take: Salyer was a top-10 prospect coming out of high school and a can’t-miss kid in my book but Georgia has recruited so well along the offensive line that he continues to fight for time. That speaks to the recruiting and development ability of offensive line coach Sam Pittman. Smith is the next freak hybrid for Georgia, a kid you can use in so many ways.

KENTUCKY

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: There was little drama in Young’s recruitment as he committed to the home-state Wildcats during the summer leading up to his sophomore season and never seriously wavered from his word. Young played immediately as a true freshman and then started six games at left tackle in 2017 before a knee injury in 2018 sidelined him for the entire season. Now fully healthy, optimism is high in Lexington for Young in 2019. Farrell’s take: Young was a big-time in state get for Kentucky and the first five-star the program landed in the Rivals era. He should be a high impact guy if he recovers fully from his injury and should anchor a solid offensive line. Douglass is a big safety with a lot of range and should be a standout in the secondary.

LSU

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: Marshall took official visits to LSU, Florida State, Texas and Texas A&M before committing to the Tigers. The Aggies became the most serious threat, but Marshall seemed destined to end up at LSU for months. As a true freshman, he saw action in nine games, but was slowed by a leg injury that still lingered from his senior season in high school. After finishing with only 12 receptions for 192 yards, many around Baton Rouge believe that Marshall is capable of a breakout season this fall now that he is fully healthy. Farrell’s take: Marshall was a five-star prospect with a ton of potential coming out of high school with good speed and a very good catch radius. The big question will be how much the LSU offense airs the ball out. Stingley Jr. was the No. 1 player in the country for good reason and will start from day one.

OLE MISS

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: Jones initially committed to Alabama during the summer leading up to his junior season, but then flipped to Ole Miss a month later after an unofficial visit to campus. Despite the early decommitment, he never truly wavered again after finding a new home at Ole Miss. Jones enjoyed a huge true freshman season, but his collegiate career has somewhat plateaued since that point. While he has still been productive, he has not reached the levels that many expected. Returning for his final season in Oxford, he will be counted on to not only raise his level of play, but also to be one of the vocal leaders of the defensive unit. Farrell’s take: Jones was a stocky, powerfully built defensive tackle with good agility and natural leverage who was ranked in the top 50 but hasn’t played up to that billing yet. Ealy is an amazing athlete who can do a ton of things for Ole Miss and will have a huge impact as a running back early in his career.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: Lewis initially committed to Alabama during the spring after his junior season, but then decommitted while on campus at Mississippi State. A few months late he committed to Ole Miss, but then again decommitted a few days before National Signing Day. Finally, when it was time to put pen to paper he committed to the Bulldogs. Lewis has had a productive, yet unspectacular, career up to this point in Starkville. Through three seasons he has totaled 170 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble. He returns as a starter at will linebacker this fall, when the hope is that he will reach the potential most assumed he would reach while at Mississippi State. Farrell’s take: Lewis was a very talented and aggressive linebacker coming out of high school who had good length and athleticism and played with solid instincts, so it’s surprising he hasn’t had a better career. Perhaps this will be his breakout year. Cross is a great looking offensive tackle with a long wingspan and good feet and he’ll be a star and a surefire NFL player down the road.

MISSOURI

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: Bailey committed to Missouri in August, soon after a successful unofficial visit to Columbia. He hasn’t been on campus long but has already been buried with injuries. After dealing with a broken thumb last year, he missed all of the spring with a torn ACL. Back at practice this summer, he is slowly working his way up the depth chart but it is difficult to say how much of an impact he will have this fall. Farrell’s take: Bailey was a big recruit for Missouri and a downhill linebacker who loved to hit and was always around the ball. It’s a shame injuries have derailed him a bit and hopefully he can get back to his old form and make a big impact on the defense. Williams is a long and lanky defensive back with a great frame to build on and he can make a ton of plays on the ball.

SOUTH CAROLINA

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: Sandidge took January official visits to South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina before committing to the Gamecocks on National Signing Day. While he took other official visits, South Carolina was considered the heavy favorite for months. Sandidge showed potential as a true freshman last season, finishing with 19 tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss. His performance during the spring and summer has established his place in the rotation at defensive tackle, where he has a chance to mature into a vital part of their defensive unit down the road. Farrell’s take: Sandidge has a chance to be special with his athleticism and technique and he will be helped with the arrival of Pickens who is a freak of nature and was an easy choice for five stars. This could be an amazing duo as early as this season and they will anchor a very talented defensive line.

TENNESSEE

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: Guarantano trimmed his list of top schools down to Tennessee, Ohio State and Rutgers before committing to the Vols in April. After redshirting in 2016 and then battling for playing time in 2017 and 2018, Guarantano will enter the 2019 season as the unquestioned leader of the offense. The Vols passing attack has been far from potent in recent seasons, so a big season by him will go a long way in rejuvenating the program. Farrell’s take: Guarantano showed a ton of promise out of high school and pushed for five stars at one point because he had a live arm, could extend the play and was a running threat. He impressed me the most in a game against loaded IMG Academy. Wright was a five-star in the 2019 class who has a great ceiling and just needed to drop some bad weight. He should be an impact guy.

TEXAS A&M

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS

The skinny: Mond originally committed to Baylor, but then re-opened his process and ended up signing with Texas A&M. Auburn proved to be the biggest threat to the Aggies. After showing his potential as a true freshman in 2017, Mond took his game to the next level in 2018. And now expectations are even higher for him in 2019. A legit dual-threat option, he should have the Aggies’ offense humming this fall. Farrell’s take: I was the guy who pushed for Mond to be a five-star out of high school and he’s been good, but not great, so far. This is a huge year for him. He was an excellent runner with a good arm, but accuracy was an issue and he still needs to work on that. Leal is a freakish defensive end who could move to defensive tackle down the line and has the potential to be a star.

VANDERBILT

HIGHEST RANKED RETURNING PLAYER

HIGHEST RANKED SIGNEE FROM 2019 CLASS