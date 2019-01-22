CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Jake Fromm AP Images

RELATED: Big Ten five-stars over the last four recruiting cycles In the next part of a weeklong series, Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney break down five-stars by conference over the last four full recruiting cycles, 2015-18. Today we look at the SEC. MORE SEC: Biggest questions for late signing period | Team rankings

OVERVIEW

Ten of 14 SEC programs have landed five-star prospects in the last four recruiting cycles as it remains the best conference in college football from top to bottom. Alabama leads all teams nationally with 16 five-stars but Georgia is right there as well with 15, eight of those coming in a phenomenal 2018 recruiting class where the Bulldogs finished first in the team recruiting rankings. Only four programs in the SEC did not land a five-star prospect during this four-year stretch: South Carolina, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

ALABAMA - 16 SIGNEES

GEORGIA - 15 SIGNEES

LSU - EIGHT SIGNEES

Signees: Tyron Johnson, Derrius Guice, Kevin Toliver II, Maea Teuhema, Jacoby Stevens, Jacob Phillips, Tyler Shelvin, Terrace Marshall Breakdown: The only two schools in the SEC with more five-star signees in the last four recruiting cycles are Alabama and Georgia so LSU has to be happy with its positioning right now even though eight is a much lower number than those two other programs. The Tigers have done well with in-state stars but have also had success going regionally to get Toliver, Teuhema, Stevens and Phillips. Ed Orgeron has proven the ability to recruit anywhere to get anyone. Farrell’s take: LSU continues to recruit at a level high above many in the nation and continue to lure five-stars and it has to be only a matter of time before that comes around on the field, right? Some have transferred and a few are in the midst of solid careers and have the NFL interested but LSU has become one of the programs that recruits on a national top-10 level but doesn’t put it together enough on the field. We’ll see if Orgeron can change that.

AUBURN - THREE SIGNEES

Signees: Byron Cowart, Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson Breakdown: All three of the five-stars Auburn has signed in the last four cycles play on the defensive line and Cowart was the top-ranked prospect in the 2015 recruiting class although he did not find success with the Tigers and has since transferred to Maryland. Brown was a force on Auburn’s defensive line this season, third on the team with 10.5 tackles for loss and second with 4.5 sacks. Davidson has also been very good but 16-to-3 for Alabama over Auburn is a huge discrepancy for elite talent to stay atop the SEC West. Farrell’s take: Auburn needs to step it up a bit when it comes to five-star recruiting especially at the skill positions and winning will help take care of that. Cowart was a bust but Brown has been amazing and Davidson hasn’t been far behind. The Tigers need to recruit more dynamic five-stars on offense to take the next step.

FLORIDA - THREE SIGNEES

Signees: Martez Ivey, Cece Jefferson, Antonneous Clayton Breakdown: The three five-stars for Florida have not produced and developed at a level expected from elite prospects. That could be bad coaching in Gainesville during the Jim McElwain error or it could be on the individual player but Ivey struggled against top-notch defensive ends this season and is not projected as a high draft pick. Jefferson seemed to have regressed this season and Clayton has just not been a factor for the Gators. Farrell’s take: This number is embarrassingly low for Florida and, in my opinion, the Gatorsshould be in the 7-8 range here. A lot of that has to do with McElwain’s inability to recruit at a high level and it’s unclear if that will change under Dan Mullen. Florida needs to step it up and should be no lower than third in the conference when it comes to five-stars.

TENNESSEE - THREE SIGNEES

Signees: Khalil McKenzie, Drew Richmond, Kyle Phillips Breakdown: It would be accurate to say none of the three five-stars for Tennessee in the last four cycles have lived up to their billing. McKenzie was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and has been converted to an offensive lineman. Richmond, a former Ole Miss pledge who flipped to the Vols on signing day, has entered the transfer portal looking for a new home next season. And Phillips finished third on the team in tackles and second in sacks this season but really never dominated like a five-star should. Farrell’s take: Few programs have done less with five-Bstars in recent years than Tennessee which speaks to the developmental issues of Butch Jones. Tennessee is hoping that changes under Jeremy Pruitt. They have a nice recruiting base in Tennessee but they have to lure five-stars out of state as well to step things up to the next level and we’ll see if they can do that.

OLE MISS - TWO SIGNEES

Signees: Shea Patterson, Gregory Little Breakdown: When the scandal hit at Ole Miss, Patterson decided to transfer and he was the starting quarterback for the Wolverines this season and he plans to return to Ann Arbor for one more year. Little stayed with the Rebels and he’s in line to possibly be the first offensive tackle taken in the NFL Draft. Farrell’s take: Patterson transferred out and could be a high NFL pick after next season for Michigan while Ole Miss did a great job developing Little and he is a sure-fire first round pick. It’s doubtful they will be able to recruit five-stars at the level Hugh Freeze did but much of that is due to the mess Freeze left behind.

TEXAS A&M - TWO SIGNEES

Signees: Christian Kirk, Kellen Mond Breakdown: In three seasons at Texas A&M, Kirk totaled 234 catches for 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns before leaving school early for the 2018 NFL Draft. He was a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals. Mond remains the Aggies’ starting quarterback where he threw for 3,107 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine picks and he also rushed for 474 yards and seven TDs. Farrell’s take: Kirk was an amazing five-star recruit for Texas A&M while Mond is still a work in progress. I expect this number to increase under Jimbo Fisher with his impressive recruiting ability and it’s already off to a great start in 2019. Texas A&M is the sleeping giant of the SEC.

KENTUCKY - ONE SIGNEE

Signee: Landon Young Breakdown: In his sophomore season two years ago, Young played in all 13 games with six starts at left tackle. He was expected to take over that role full time as a junior but Young injured his knee in the preseason and missed the entire 2018 season. Farrell’s take: Young was a major signing for Kentucky and could be the last five-star for the program for a while with such intense competition out there for players in the state. But even landing one star speaks to how far the program has come.

MISSISSIPPI STATE - ONE SIGNEE