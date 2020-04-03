The Southeastern Conference today announced that all in-person athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether voluntary or required, as well as camps and coaches clinics, will be suspended through at least May 31, based on public health advisories related to continuing developments associated with the coronavirus.

The SEC had previously announced that in-person athletics activities were suspended through April 15.

In addition, virtual film review that does not include physical activity is permissible. Effective April 6, activity of this nature will be expanded to four hours per week consistent with an NCAA rule waiver and NCAA legislation, an increase from the previously permissible maximum of two hours per week.

The Arkansas Razorbacks started their film reviews and Zoom meetings this week, per Sam Pittman. The team was breaking their two hours down into four 30-minute segments for each position group.

Unlike many SEC programs, Arkansas did not get a chance to complete even one spring practice before COVID-19 measures forced the University to close and sports were cancelled. Virtual film sessions are the best tool the Hogs can use right now to get the offense and defense up to speed while the players continue their workouts on their own.