SEC fines Arkansas for field storming

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has been fined by the Southeastern Conference after fans stormed the field Saturday night, the league announced Monday.

As a second offender of the SEC’s policy against allowing access to the competition area, the Razorbacks will have to pay $100,000. The fine will go toward the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

“Access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times,” the policy reads. “For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area.

“It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

A sellout crowd of 74,531 - the Razorbacks’ largest attendance in five years - emptied onto the field at Reynolds Razorback Stadium as the final 30 seconds ticked off the clock in Arkansas’ 40-21 win over No. 15 Texas.

The UA’s first violation came in 2014, when fans stormed the field following Arkansas’ 17-0 win over LSU that snapped its 17-game SEC losing streak.

A third offense would draw a fine of $250,000, as would any subsequent offenses, regardless of when it occurs because there is no timeframe for the penalties to reset. The policy applies to all sports.