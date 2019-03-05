There are only two games left in the SEC regular season, but before the last games are played, we’ll breakdown some of the key results, as well as take a look at the latest bracketology.

A full look at what’s next for Arkansas is at the end, along with the updated conference standings with NET and KenPom rankings.

Key Results

Alabama 68

South Carolina 62

The Gamecocks sat, surprisingly, directly underneath the SEC’s Big Three for most of the conference schedule. That unexpected success was key for a South Carolina team that started 5-7. That top-third seed is now in the rearview mirror, though.

South Carolina’s Tuesday loss to Alabama represents the second of a three-game losing streak it is currently riding. The Gamecocks and Crimson Tide are 8th and 9th, respectively, in the standings and, if the SEC tournament started now, they’d play each other again for a date with the one seed.

Kira Lewis and Donta Hall carried Alabama in this meeting, combining for 32 points and 15 rebounds. South Carolina’s Chris Silva led both teams with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Arkansas 74

Ole Miss 73

We all know what happened here, so we’ll focus on the implications. Ole Miss came into the week as a likely NCAA Tournament participant, but took a big hit with the loss to Arkansas.

It didn’t knock the Rebels out of the picture, but the pressure is on to bounce back and solidify a spot with only three guaranteed games left.

For Arkansas, this game was key in a battle near the bottom to avoid playing in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Seeds 11-14 are the only teams who don’t get a bye in the tournament and the Razorbacks are tied with Texas A&M for 10th at 6-10. They currently own the tiebreaker, though, with a win over LSU.

The win over Ole Miss kept Arkansas from falling into the bottom four, but the Razorbacks need a strong finish to keep the Aggies behind them.



Tennessee 71

Kentucky 52

SEC basketball is a science that nobody has figured out yet. Two weeks after losing by 17 at Kentucky, Tennessee rolls past the Wildcats at home by 19. The win pushed the Volunteers’ home record to 17-0.

Tennessee held Kentucky to 52 points while Jordan Bone and Grant Williams combined to score 51 for the Vols. Bone, primarily a floor general, had a career night as a scorer. He had 27 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Williams added 24 points and seven rebounds.

Kentucky drops to 13-3 with the loss, which is one game behind Tennessee and LSU. All three teams are projected by KenPom to go 1-1 this week

Bracketology

Nothing changed over the week as far as the number of projected teams goes, with CBS Sports and ESPN still predicting eight teams to make the NCAA Tournament.

Jerry Palm of CBS did drop Kentucky from a No. 1 seed to a No. 2 seed, though. Alabama made a jump in Palm’s eyes, moving out of the First Four and up to a No. 11 seed.

Joe Lunardi of ESPN has actually moved Kentucky up to a No. 1 seed and, interestingly enough, swapped Tennessee back to a No. 2 seed. Florida made the most notable jump, moving from the 12 spot to a No. 9 seed.

Next for Arkansas

The Razorbacks are favored by KenPom to win both of their final two regular-season games, but not by much. Arkansas will play a pesty Vanderbilt team on the road Wednesday before facing Alabama for the home finale on Saturday.

The Commodores have yet to win a conference game, but have come very close on a number of occasions. Out of 16 conference games, Vanderbilt has been within 10 points of its opponent 11 times. Vanderbilt took Tennessee to overtime, came within single digits against Kentucky and Florida and, of course, lost by just three in the first meeting with Arkansas.

The Commodores have tightened up defensively over the past few weeks, giving up 70-plus points just once in the last six games. In that stretch, opponents have shot just 39.5 percent from the field.

As for Alabama, the Tide have become a more predictable team than the early conference slate showed. In the last nine games, Alabama has lost to every KenPom top-80 team it’s played and beaten each team outside the top-80, resulting in a 4-5 record over that span.

This is good news for Arkansas, who currently sit at 60th. The Razorbacks have not seen Alabama this year, so I’ll break down the Crimson Tide's footprint.

The Tide excel at protecting the rim, but not so much at forcing live-ball turnovers. Alabama is 53rd in block percentage (12 percent) but 340th in steal percentage (6.2 percent). Avery Johnson’s team plays a tight man-to-man defense, allowing very few assists or three point attempts.

Offensively, the Tide get a good chunk of their points from the free throw line, despite shooting just 67.3 percent as a team from the stripe. This tells us they are highly adept at drawing fouls and putting other teams in foul trouble.

While Alabama sends back a fair amount of shots on the defensive end, it tends to have its own shots rejected quite a bit, too. About 11 percent of Alabama’s shot attempts are getting blocked this year, good for 299th.