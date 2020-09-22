HawgBeat - SEC programs on the move in recruiting rankings

Conference recruiting battles and where these teams end up in the team recruiting rankings are always interesting to look at, especially as many of these programs are battling for the same players. Here is a look at some SEC teams that have done better on the recruiting trail in recent years and some who might be slipping.

THREE UP

Florida

Overview: The Gators have not finished worse than sixth in the SEC team recruiting rankings over the last four cycles and now Florida is sitting second in the conference and fourth nationally. It’s been a banner year in Gainesville led by the commitments of five-star DB Corey Collier and high four-star DE Tyreak Sapp. Only Alabama has a higher-ranked class in the SEC. Farrell’s take: There are still some who think Dan Mullen can’t recruit, but those are clearly spoiled by the Urban Meyer years. Mullen is better than his predecessor Jim McElwain as a recruiter by far and he has a great staff. The in-state prospects are starting to realize that a national title can be won again in Gainesville and less are getting away.

Tennessee

Overview: Tennessee is still looking for a breakout season on the field in an SEC East that’s been dominated by Georgia and Florida (UT has not won 10 games since Phil Fulmer was fired), but the Volunteers have been recruiting extraordinarily well and they’ve seen a major uptick especially this recruiting cycle. Over the last four years, the Vols have had the eighth, seven, sixth and third-best classes in the SEC, so things are trending up in Knoxville. Nearly half of Tennessee’s class is ranked as four-stars with TE Hudson Wolfe and LB Terrence Lewis leading the way. Farrell’s take: The transition from Butch Jones to Jeremy Pruitt took some time. but the results are starting to show on the recruiting trail. And the good news is that it appears that Pruitt will be much better at developing high level talent than Jones. Pruitt did an amazing early job navigating the pandemic and putting together a great class.

Missouri

Overview: Over the last few recruiting cycles, Missouri had been languishing toward the bottom of the conference rankings with Nos. 12, 13 and 14 finishes, but first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz is putting together a really impressive class so far in 2021. The Tigers currently sit at seventh in the SEC led by four-star QB Tyler Macon, DEs Travion Ford and Kyran Montgomery and four-star DB Daylan Carnell. Missouri has commitments from six of the top 20 players in the state, including three in the top 10.

Farrell’s take: Drinkwitz has already shown his passion for recruiting and is doing a very good job locally. The next step is to get deeper into SEC country and become more consistent there, but things are trending up.

THREE DOWN

Gus Malzahn (AP Images)

Auburn

Overview: Auburn is in a strange situation over the last few recruiting cycles and especially this one, since the Tigers could absolutely clean up with in-state recruiting and beat Alabama for a few top prospects including high four-star DB Ga’Quincy McKinstry but still struggle elsewhere and have one of the lowest finishes in recent memory. Four cycles ago, the Tigers finished third, then sixth, then seventh and now find themselves at No. 10 in the SEC. Some of those in-state wins like McKinstry and four-star LB Jeremiah Williams would help, but Auburn has been on a downward trend in the SEC team rankings. Farrell’s take: Auburn is at a crossroads in recruiting. The Tigers have recruited well but they haven’t broken through the SEC yet and some are wondering if Gus Malzahn can get it done. With Malzahn on the hot seat every year, it certainly doesn’t help recruiting and they need to do more damage in Georgia like they used to.

Georgia

Overview: It almost seems wrong - and a little misguided - to even have Georgia on this list since the Bulldogs have finished with back-to-back-to-back No. 1 recruiting classes. The Bulldogs are currently fifth in the SEC team rankings, but Georgia is almost like a dog on a leash just waiting to be let go. Five-star Amarius Mims, Korey Foreman, Maason Smith and a host of high four-stars are all in play and Georgia could shoot right back to the top of the team rankings again, but it’s not there yet. Farrell’s take: This is kinda wrong, but this year hasn’t gone as well as expected for UGA. The average star rating is still great but there have been some big losses early in the process for 2021. And where else can you trend when you finish No. 1 for three-straight years but down? They need a really strong finish and that’s iffy.

South Carolina

Overview: There have been really outstanding prospects who have signed with South Carolina in recent recruiting cycles such as five-star DE Jordan Burch last recruiting cycle, but over that time period the class as a whole has dipped in the rankings. Four years ago, South Carolina had the seventh-best class in the SEC, followed by two years of being No. 8 and now the Gamecocks are No. 12 overall. The class has only two four-stars in QB Colten Gauthier and LB Trenilyas Tatum. Only Arkansas and Vanderbilt have fewer in the SEC. Farrell’s take: Will Muschamp is on the hot seat and that never helps. Clemson keeps dominating the ACC and making the playoff and that doesn't help. The Gamecocks are up against it and it’s starting to show.

THE OTHERS