FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Almost three weeks after the Southeastern Conference erroneously released the 2023 baseball schedule, the revised version is out.

The big change for Arkansas is the substitution of Tennessee for Missouri. The Volunteers are set to visit Fayetteville from April 14-16, 2023.

The Diamond Hogs' new slate features 12 opponents that qualified for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, three of which also made it to Omaha, Nebraska, for the sport's pinnacle.

For the second time in three years, Arkansas will begin the season with the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU — in no particular order — will be the first three opponents during the three-day event, which will begin Feb. 17.

Seven non-conference opponents will make their ways to Fayetteville before the Razorbacks dive into Southeastern Conference play. Those 15 games will precede the arrival of the Auburn Tigers, the Hogs' first conference opponent in a weekend series beginning March 17.

Division opponents playing at Arkansas include Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M, and the Hogs will travel to LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. South Carolina joins Tennessee as the other Eastern Division team with a series in Fayetteville, and the road cross-divisional series are Georgia and Vanderbilt. The Commodores and Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season May 20 in Nashville.

The Hogs' first five midweek opponents after beginning the SEC slate will play at Baum-Walker Stadium before they hit the road April 25 for Springfield, Missouri, to take on the Missouri State Bears, the only team to defeat them in a midweek game last season.

The final midweek contest is scheduled for May 2 against Lipscomb at North Little Rock's Dickey-Stephens Park.

Below is the full schedule: