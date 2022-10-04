SEC re-releases 2023 baseball schedule, adds Arkansas vs. Tennessee
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Almost three weeks after the Southeastern Conference erroneously released the 2023 baseball schedule, the revised version is out.
The big change for Arkansas is the substitution of Tennessee for Missouri. The Volunteers are set to visit Fayetteville from April 14-16, 2023.
The Diamond Hogs' new slate features 12 opponents that qualified for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, three of which also made it to Omaha, Nebraska, for the sport's pinnacle.
For the second time in three years, Arkansas will begin the season with the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU — in no particular order — will be the first three opponents during the three-day event, which will begin Feb. 17.
Seven non-conference opponents will make their ways to Fayetteville before the Razorbacks dive into Southeastern Conference play. Those 15 games will precede the arrival of the Auburn Tigers, the Hogs' first conference opponent in a weekend series beginning March 17.
Division opponents playing at Arkansas include Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M, and the Hogs will travel to LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. South Carolina joins Tennessee as the other Eastern Division team with a series in Fayetteville, and the road cross-divisional series are Georgia and Vanderbilt. The Commodores and Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season May 20 in Nashville.
The Hogs' first five midweek opponents after beginning the SEC slate will play at Baum-Walker Stadium before they hit the road April 25 for Springfield, Missouri, to take on the Missouri State Bears, the only team to defeat them in a midweek game last season.
The final midweek contest is scheduled for May 2 against Lipscomb at North Little Rock's Dickey-Stephens Park.
Below is the full schedule:
Feb. 17-19 - College Baseball Showdown (Globe Life Field)
Feb. 21 - Grambling (BWS)
Feb. 24-26 - Eastern Illinois (BWS)
March 1 - Illinois State (BWS)
March 3-5 - Wright State (BWS)
March 7-8 - Army (BWS)
March 10-12 - Louisiana Tech (BWS)
March 14-15 - UNLV (BWS)
March 17-19 - Auburn (BWS)
March 21 - SE Missouri State (BWS)
March 24-26 - LSU (Alex Box Stadium)
March 28 - Omaha (BWS)
March 31-April 2 - Alabama (BWS)
April 4 - Arkansas State (BWS)
April 6-8 - Ole Miss (Swayze Field)
April 11-12 - UALR (BWS)
April 14-16 - Tennessee (BWS)
April 18 - Central Arkansas (BWS)
April 21-23 - Georgia (Foley Field)
April 25 - Missouri State (Hammons Field)
April 28-30 - Texas A&M (BWS)
May 2 - Lipscomb (Dickey-Stephens Park)
May 5-7 - Mississippi State (Dudy Noble Field)
May 12-14 - South Carolina (BWS)
May 18-20 - Vanderbilt (Hawkins Field)
May 23-28 - SEC Tournament (Hoover Met)
June 2-5 - NCAA Regionals (TBD)
June 9-12 - NCAA Super Regionals (TBD)
June 16-26 - NCAA College World Series (Charles Schwab Field)