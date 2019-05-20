Nine Arkansas players combined to earn 11 All-SEC honors, the conference announced Monday.

Although the Razorbacks didn’t have any first-team selections, six earned second-team honors and three were named to the All-Freshman Team.

First baseman Trevor Ezell and center fielder Dominic Fletcher actually doubled up on honors, being named second-team All-SEC and to the All-Defensive Team at their positions.

A graduate transfer from Southeast Missouri State, Ezell hit .314/.436/.541 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 41 RBIs. He also leads the team in runs (63), walks (45) and stolen bases (17). Despite never playing the position, Ezell moved to first base just days before the season began because his shoulder hadn’t recovered from offseason surgery and he’s been phenomenal, committing only two errors and posting a .995 fielding percentage.

Now in his third season with the Razorbacks, Fletcher has had his most productive year at the plate, hitting .320/.383/.551 with 10 home runs, 52 RBIs and an SEC-high 22 doubles. One thing that has remained the same, though, has been his stellar defense. In addition to making only one error for a .993 fielding percentage, Fletcher has made numerous spectacular catches in center field.

The other second-team honorees were shortstop Casey Martin, right fielder Heston Kjerstad, designated hitter Matt Goodheart and closer Matt Cronin. The All-Freshman selections were left fielder Christian Franklin and pitchers Connor Noland and Patrick Wicklander.

Martin (.311) and Kjerstad (.336) each built off great freshman seasons and are once again battling for the team lead in home runs. They currently have 15 and 14, respectively. Plus, Martin leads the team with 53 RBIs.

Goodheart is in his first season at Arkansas after transferring from a junior college. After a midseason visit to the eye doctor, he has been one of the most productive hitters in the SEC. Even with a recent slump following a shoulder injury, his .352 batting average ranks fifth in the conference.

Cronin already holds the single-season UA record for saves, but is threatening to break it again in 2019. He has 10 saves, a 2.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 24 innings, while limiting opponents to a .169 batting average.

As for the freshmen, Franklin earned a spot in Arkansas’ starting lineup for his defense, but he’s also been solid at the plate. He is hitting .281/.364/.439 with six home runs and 33 RBIs, plus has eight stolen bases.

Both of the pitchers on the All-Freshman team have established themselves as starters in the Razorbacks’ weekend rotation. Noland has the better ERA (3.86) and fewer strikeouts (49 in 63 innings), compared to Wicklander’s strikeout total (77 in 55 2/3 innings) and ERA (4.69).