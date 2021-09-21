SEC releases Arkansas' 2022 football schedule

FAYETTEVILLE -- The SEC unveiled the dates for next year's conference games Tuesday night, completing Arkansas' 2022 football schedule.

The 12-game slate features seven games inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium, four true road games and one neutral-site contest.

Arkansas' non-conference slate features two future Big 12 members who are currently ranked, as Cincinnati - currently No. 8 - will come to Fayetteville to open the season and BYU - currently No. 15 - will host the Razorbacks in mid-October.

The other two non-conference games are against teams currently led by former SEC coaches. Former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino is at Missouri State, which is the Razorbacks' FCS foe in 2022, while former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze is at Liberty.

Liberty is just outside of the top 25, receiving the second-most votes among teams that missed the cut. Missouri State is 1-1 with a close loss to No. 22 Oklahoma State and a win over FCS-ranked Central Arkansas.

Arkansas is the designated road team for the neutral-site game against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, next season, so that means it will get four SEC opponents at home, beginning with SEC East crossover opponent South Carolina on Sept. 10 to open conference play.

The other SEC home games are against Alabama (Oct. 1), LSU (Nov. 12) and Ole Miss (Nov. 19).

In addition to BYU, the Razorbacks will hit the road for games at Mississippi State (Oct. 8), Auburn (Oct. 29) and Missouri (Nov. 26).

It's worth noting that the regular-season finale against Missouri is scheduled for Nov. 26, the Saturday following Thanksgiving. However, that game has traditionally been picked up by CBS and moved to Black Friday in an announcement during the spring.