SEC Spotlight: Highlights, predictions for 2023 recruiting class
With commitments coming in left and right, now is a great time to check in on the conference recruiting rankings. Up first, take a look at some of the highlights and a few predictions for the SEC’s 2023 recruiting rankings.
*****
RELATED: Highlights, predictions for the ACC in the 2023 recruiting cycle
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
SURPRISE SO FAR: Arkansas
Check out the Razorbacks. Arkansas, consistently a top 30 to top 25 team in the recruiting rankings, last broke into the top 20 during the 2019 cycle. Recruits are buying into the product head coach Sam Pittman is putting on the field, and the consistency from defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles certainly helps as well.
The Razorbacks are ranked seventh in the nation with 11 commits highlighted by four four-stars, including tight end Luke Hasz, the No. 72 player in the Rivals250. There are a lot of major players below Arkansas in the rankings that are sure to rise, but this class could end up ranked in the top 15, which would be a nice surprise.
*****
MOST IMPORTANT COMMIT SO FAR: Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee landing five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava on April 21 out of California was a shocker. Although the Volunteers flirted with 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016, the Vols last got to the double-digit victory mark in 2007. Landing Iamaleava is a tremendous boon to the program and head coach Josh Heupel, signaling a bright future in Knoxville.
The 2021 class aside, the Volunteers typically recruit well and are on track for their first top-10 finish since the 2020 haul. Adding to what is going on in Knoxville, they are set to own their own state and are pulling four-stars from Alabama and Georgia.
*****
KEEP AN EYE ON: Florida
Ohio State is lining up to pull top Florida talent this time around but the opposition to the Buckeyes' onslaught might be the Gators. Florida finished strong in the last go-round with a No. 19 class.
On paper, the Gators are off to an average start but have as many as 10 four-star caliber prospects that could commit over the next three months. There is a movement among top in-state players to stay home and Florida is the spot. Expect this class to keep adding star power.
*****
NEED TO STEP IT UP: South Carolina
South Carolina's 2023 class is currently tied at No. 77 with just one three-star commit. The Gamecocks are in the running for many Rivals250 talents, and this class will rise up the board, but fans have to be disappointed thus far with the lowest-ranked class in the SEC.
The Gamecocks finished with the 26th-ranked class in February. Entering his second season in Columbia, coach Shane Beamer and his staff are expected to improve the talent on the roster this time around.
*****
MY PREDICTION FOR THE TOP THREE SEC CLASSES
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Tennessee
Even though the Crimson Tide are underperforming along the recruiting trail to date, history shows that they will rise to the top after all the National Letters of Intent have been signed. In line to get one or the other, once five-star QB Arch Manning and four-star Louisiana gunslinger Eli Holstein make their commitments things are sure to pick up quickly for Nick Saban's program.
The Bulldogs are in a great spot ranked third with six four-stars attached. If they can keep top-ranked tailback Justice Haynes home, they will be on pace for another stellar class stockpiled with talent. Last time around, Georgia was absolutely loaded and reshuffled the class ahead of the Early Signing Period. The Bulldogs will have a great class but this one has the feel of wavering a bit with Tennessee and Florida challenging in the region.
Tennessee currently has the third-best class in the SEC and is not showing any signs of falling off. Left off the list is Texas A&M, which finished with the nation's top class in 2022. The Aggies are within striking distance but appear to have bigger challenges in-state with Baylor and Texas challenging for top prospects. Sprinkle in the usual heavy hitters like Oklahoma, LSU and others stealing away top players, the Aggies may not live up to the high expectations they set back in February.