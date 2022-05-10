SEC Spotlight: Highlights, predictions for 2023 recruiting class

With commitments coming in left and right, now is a great time to check in on the conference recruiting rankings. Up first, take a look at some of the highlights and a few predictions for the SEC’s 2023 recruiting rankings.

SURPRISE SO FAR: Arkansas

Luke Hasz (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

Check out the Razorbacks. Arkansas, consistently a top 30 to top 25 team in the recruiting rankings, last broke into the top 20 during the 2019 cycle. Recruits are buying into the product head coach Sam Pittman is putting on the field, and the consistency from defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles certainly helps as well. The Razorbacks are ranked seventh in the nation with 11 commits highlighted by four four-stars, including tight end Luke Hasz, the No. 72 player in the Rivals250. There are a lot of major players below Arkansas in the rankings that are sure to rise, but this class could end up ranked in the top 15, which would be a nice surprise.

*****

MOST IMPORTANT COMMIT SO FAR: Nico Iamaleava

Nico Iamaleava (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Tennessee landing five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava on April 21 out of California was a shocker. Although the Volunteers flirted with 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016, the Vols last got to the double-digit victory mark in 2007. Landing Iamaleava is a tremendous boon to the program and head coach Josh Heupel, signaling a bright future in Knoxville. The 2021 class aside, the Volunteers typically recruit well and are on track for their first top-10 finish since the 2020 haul. Adding to what is going on in Knoxville, they are set to own their own state and are pulling four-stars from Alabama and Georgia.

*****

KEEP AN EYE ON: Florida

New Florida coach Billy Napier (AP Images)

Ohio State is lining up to pull top Florida talent this time around but the opposition to the Buckeyes' onslaught might be the Gators. Florida finished strong in the last go-round with a No. 19 class. On paper, the Gators are off to an average start but have as many as 10 four-star caliber prospects that could commit over the next three months. There is a movement among top in-state players to stay home and Florida is the spot. Expect this class to keep adding star power.

*****

NEED TO STEP IT UP: South Carolina

Shane Beamer (AP)

South Carolina's 2023 class is currently tied at No. 77 with just one three-star commit. The Gamecocks are in the running for many Rivals250 talents, and this class will rise up the board, but fans have to be disappointed thus far with the lowest-ranked class in the SEC. The Gamecocks finished with the 26th-ranked class in February. Entering his second season in Columbia, coach Shane Beamer and his staff are expected to improve the talent on the roster this time around.

*****

MY PREDICTION FOR THE TOP THREE SEC CLASSES