HawgBeat - SEC Spotlight: Three-stars to watch

QB Daniel Greek, Mississippi State

Recruiting: Greek was a top priority for coach Mike Leach when he was at Washington State and that did not change once he got to Mississippi State. The three-star quarterback committed to the Bulldogs in February over Utah, Purdue, Washington State, Duke, Stanford and others during a trip to Starkville. He is one of two Texas quarterbacks in Mississippi State’s class, along with four-star Sawyer Robertson. Farrell’s take: Greek is a huge quarterback who makes quick decisions and should be a good fit for a Mike Leach offense at Mississippi State. It's important for Leach to use his Texas ties to win some battles in that state and Greek is an important one.



*****

OT Anthony Hundley, LSU

Recruiting: An early Miami commitment, Hundley backed off that pledge and the Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington standout picked LSU in November of his junior season. He visited Baton Rouge for a game earlier in the season. Hundley was the first 2021 commit for LSU and the lone recruit from the state of Florida so far. Farrell’s take: An athletic and undersized tackle from Florida, Hundley is a good get for LSU as the Tigers try to become more of a force in Florida. South Florida is especially ripe for the picking until Miami improves.

*****

DB Dakota Mitchell, Florida

Recruiting: Less than a week after de-committing from LSU, Mitchell released a top five of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma, but shortly after that he decided to pledge to the Gators. Mitchell is part of a recent run on defensive backs for Florida, which has also landed Jordan Young, Kamar Wilcoxson and Diwun Black, all in the last few days. Farrell’s take: Mitchell is an important keep for Florida as he was once committed to LSU despite many thinking he was a Gators lean. Winning a head-to-head battle with LSU for a defensive back is always good.

*****

DB Philip O’Brien, Auburn

Recruiting: A versatile defensive back who can play cornerback or safety, O’Brien committed to Auburn at the start of February over Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and others. O’Brien is one of four Auburn pledges from the state of Florida. The Tigers also have three from Texas. Farrell’s take: O’Brien is a big kid from Florida who will likely be a safety, and an aggressive one at that. He’s a solid get from Florida and he has the versatility to play many positions.

*****

ATH Raheim Sanders , Arkansas

Recruiting: In June, Sanders committed to Arkansas over Missouri, South Carolina, Florida State and Oklahoma. The three-star is the only Arkansas pledge from the state of Florida as in-state recruits and prospects from Oklahoma and Texas dominate the commit list. Farrell’s take: Sanders is an excellent athlete and a huge get from Florida for Arkansas. He can play linebacker or be a big safety or running back or wide receiver on offense. He’s a can’t-miss kid, it’s just hard to figure out what position he'll end up playing.

*****

WR Armond Scott, Kentucky

Recruiting: In early May, Scott committed to Kentucky after there were rumors that Cincinnati was by far the team to beat in his recruitment. In the battleground state of Ohio, the Wildcats have landed three three-stars so far in the 2021 recruiting class. Farrell’s take: Scott is a big and physical receiver and another key get for Kentucky in Ohio, which has been very good to the Wildcats. While most SEC schools have a Southeast state as their most important out-of-state priority, for Kentucky it’s clearly Ohio.

*****

ATH Davion Sistrunk, Missouri

Recruiting: Sistrunk released a top 12 in April, but then a few weeks later he was prepared to make his commitment to Missouri over Illinois, Ole Miss, Colorado, Mississippi State and others, citing his relationship with defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. The state of Florida has been a big priority for Missouri’s new staff as the Tigers already have three pledges from that state. Farrell’s take: New to football, Sistrunk is an excellent athlete who projects as a defensive back. He has a hoops background and has great hops and a frame to build on. Missouri needs to hit Florida, so this is a big one.

*****

LB Bryce Steele, South Carolina

Recruiting: In mid-April, Steele committed to South Carolina over North Carolina and Texas, his other finalists. The three-star linebacker is originally from the Raleigh area. Steele is the lone commit from the state of Virginia in a South Carolina recruiting class that’s loaded with players from Georgia. Farrell’s take: Steele is an athletic and active outside linebacker and a player the Gamecocks beat UNC for, which is a big deal these days. He will help them push efforts in Virginia, which is a state wide open for the taking.

*****

DT Victory Vaka, Texas A&M

Recruiting: Oregon, Michigan, Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M were the finalists for Vaka, who picked the Aggies in early May. He cited his relationships with defensive line coach Elijah Robinson and Jimbo Fisher as to why Texas A&M won out despite the fact he still has not visited College Station. He’s the lone Texas A&M pledge from California, but not the only one from the West as Colorado lineman Trey Zuhn is also committed there. Farrell’s take: Vaka is a big-bodied get from California, which is an area the Aggies can hit here and there as they continue to recruit nationally.

*****

RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee