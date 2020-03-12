Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

All competition in the SEC has been suspended until at least March 30 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference announced Thursday.

The news comes less than an hour after the SEC announced the cancellation of the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament in Nashville and amid numerous other sports and leagues making similar decisions in light of the continued spread of COVID-19.

Previously, the conference announced Wednesday night that events would be played, but without fans in attendance.

Arkansas’ basketball team beat Vanderbilt in the opening round of the men’s basketball tournament and was scheduled to play South Carolina late Thursday. The baseball team was scheduled to open conference play at Mississippi State, while softball, men’s and women’s tennis, gymnastics and soccer teams were also set to compete this weekend.

None of those events will go on as scheduled.

At this time, the SEC’s decision does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA championship competition.

That means the men’s and women’s track teams can still compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., this weekend. However, they’ll do so with no spectators, including family, in order to limit the attendance to one-third of the venue capacity, which was reached with coaches, athletes and necessary personnel.

If the NCAA Tournaments are played, the women's and men's basketball teams would be eligible for at-large bids. The women's team is a lock to make the field, while the men's team appears to be headed to the NIT with no more opportunities to boost its resume.

However, perennial powerhouses Duke and Kansas have announced they will not participate in the NCAA Tournament if it's held, so a cancellation seems imminent.

It is unclear what will happen when - or if - the sports resume play in April. There is also no word yet on the status of Arkansas’ spring football practices, which are scheduled to begin Monday, or the spring game scheduled for April 25.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the conference has suspended all on- and off-campus recruiting for football. The decisions regarding spring football will be up to the individual schools for the time being.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest on a very fluid situation.