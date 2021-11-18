SEC teams making impression on 2023 four-star CB Makari Vickers
Makari Vickers is a game changer in more ways than one on the field. The four-star cornerback has helped Tallahassee’s John Paul II Catholic to their best football season ever (9-2) in 2021 by shut...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news