The SEC regular season concluded on Saturday and Arkansas finished with its worst record in over a decade, as the Razorbacks sit with a 15-16 (6-12 SEC) overall record that places them tied for 11th in the conference with Georgia. Georgia earned the 11-seed in the SEC Tournament, though, because it holds the tiebreaker over the Hogs. With that, Arkansas has the No. 12 seed and will play during Wednesday Night Sadness. Right off the bat, Arkansas gets a rematch with Vanderbilt, which just knocked off Florida on senior night and recently defeated the Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena. Head coach Eric Musselman will use that film to help adjust ahead of Wednesday's matchup. "I think it’s extremely important as you play a team multiple times, that you look and review things that you did well and things that you didn’t do well," Musselman said on Monday. "Certainly Jerry Stackhouse, he’s — they run great stuff, they’ll change up their defenses. They have three players that are playing at a high level and Coach Stackhouse does a great job of getting (Ezra) Manjon and (Tyrin) Lawrence and (Ven-Allen) Lubin inside, he gets those three guys the basketball and then they have other guys that are surrounding those guys that can make threes. "But certainly, we’ve gone back and today will be another day where we’ll show video of the last game. We’ll also show video and discuss some of the things that Vanderbilt did against Florida in their last win. So yeah, you look at our past game. That carries a lot of weight in adjustments, and then certainly their most recent games become part of evaluations, adjustments and game planning." The Commodores have won three-straight against Arkansas - two of those in Fayetteville - but the Razorbacks get a shot to end that streak and extend their postseason hopes at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday night on the SEC Network. Arkansas' only hope of an NCAA Tournament berth is winning five games in five days in Nashville, Tennessee — a feat never accomplished since the SEC's expansion to 14 teams in 2012. Can Arkansas do it, and what does the path look like? HawgBeat takes a look:

Tournament Bracket:

Pre-Expansion SEC Tournament Results:

Pre-Expansion Results Team (seed) Year Round Result South Carolina (5E) 2000 Semifinals Lost South Carolina (6E) 2002 Semifinals Lost South Carolina (5E) 2006 Finals Lost Georgia (6E) 2008 Finals Won - NCAAT

Two SEC divisions existed prior to expansion, so by adjusting to make the five and six seeds from each side of the bracket the present-day double-digit seeds, we can see the SEC Tournament results from 1999-2012 above. Only one team won four games in the SEC Tournament to earn the automatic bid — the Georgia Bulldogs — who defeated the Razorbacks in the finals. The path for the bottom four teams got much more difficult after expansion, as there were fourteen teams and more games to win in order to make it to Championship Sunday. The numbers and data in the decade-plus since expansion are even more disheartening for Razorback fans, so Arkansas' depth will play a key factor in how far it advances. "I will say that for any teams that advance, the further you advance, depth can become more of a factor," Musselman said.. "And certainly, guys like Layden Blocker, Layden has practiced really hard. I know that Layden Blocker’s staying ready to play, and that’s what you need to do. "If you’re not getting the reps in a game, it’s important to stay mentally focused and get the reps and work on your cardiovascular, and I do think we have some guys, first one in the building, those guys that are doing that type of stuff. They’re staying ready to play, and like I said, any team that’s fortunate enough to advance, rotations can alter with each extra game that you have to play."

Post-Expansion SEC Tournament Results:

Post-Expansion Results Team (seed) Year Round Result South Carolina (13) 2014 Quarterfinals Lost South Carolina (11) 2015 Quarterfinals Lost Auburn (13) 2015 Semifinals Lost Tennessee (12) 2016 Quarterfinals Lost Georiga (12) 2018 Quarterfinals Lost Vanderbilt (11) 2022 Quarterfinals Lost