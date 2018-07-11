With the college baseball season and Arkansas’ run to Omaha in our rearview mirror, we are now speeding toward football. The calendar reads July, which means fall camp and the actual start of the season are still off in the distance, but the first stop along the way is almost upon us.

SEC Media Days, the annual event that draws thousands of media members from across the country, begins next week. Before HawgBeat hits the road for Atlanta, we decided to examine a few storylines that not only apply to Arkansas, but also several teams across the conference.

Next up is a look at the new offensive and defensive coordinators in the SEC…

***

Soon after Chad Morris was hired as Arkansas’ head coach in December, the conversation quickly shifted to how he’d fill out his staff. As is the case with most schools, the two coordinators were the most scrutinized picks.

On the offensive side of the ball, Morris brought most of his staff from SMU with him to Fayetteville, including offensive coordinator Joe Craddock. The 32-year-old broke into the college ranks as a player development coach with Morris at Clemson in 2012. He moved up to graduate assistant the following two years and got his first full-time job as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at SMU the last three years. When he joined the Mustangs’ staff, he was the youngest offensive coordinator in college football.