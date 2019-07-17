SECMD19 Notebook: Agim honors family member, Harris health update, more
Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
HOOVER, Ala. — Walking into SEC Media Days with a Chucky doll drew some strange looks from fans assembled in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Winfrey Hotel early Wednesday morning.
However, defensive tackle McTelvin Agim had a reason behind bringing the doll that some might consider creepy. It was in honor of his cousin, who was murdered last year.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news