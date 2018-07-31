FAYETTEVILLE -- For the second time in less than a month, an Arkansas player has been arrested for an alcohol-related offense.

Senior defensive back Ryder Lucas was charged with driving while intoxicated and careless driving Sunday. He was booked just before 8 p.m. and released about three hours later on a $935 bond, according to the Washington County Sheriff's office website.

"We are aware of the incident involving Ryder Lucas," head coach Chad Morris said in a statement. "Right now, we are gathering information from the proper authorities. Once we have reviewed all of the information, we will make a determination on his status."

Lucas is from The Woodlands, Texas, and played at College Park High School before deciding to play for the Razorbacks as a walk-on.

Although he has failed to climb the depth chart and receive much playing time on defense, he is a significant contributor on special teams.

Over the last three years, Lucas has made 29 tackles while playing on the kickoff and punt coverage units. He has led Arkansas in special teams tackles each of the last two seasons.

His arrest comes about three weeks after freshman wide receiver Mike Woods was arrested and charged with a DUI. When asked about Woods' situation Monday, Morris gave a similar response as he did at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

"Actions of a few impact many and his actions impacted many people," Morris said. "So we’re still gathering our information. He understands that for every action and for every decision, there’s a consequence. It has to be good and bad. So he understands that."