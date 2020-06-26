College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Cardinals have officially swiped two of Arkansas’ signees in its touted 2020 class.

Markevian “Tink” Hence, a right-hander from Watson Chapel, agreed to terms with St. Louis on Thursday. According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, he’ll receive a signing bonus of $1.115 million.

“After much consideration of what is best for my baseball career, I have decided to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals and make one of my dreams come true,” Hence wrote on Twitter. “I definitely would like to thank Coach (Dave) Van Horn and the Razorbacks coaching staff for believing in me and recruiting me to play at the collegiate level.

“As I start my new chapter with the Cardinals, I will never forget the best fans of college baseball in the world in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and I will always be a Razorback.”

His signing bonus is about 3.6 percent over the slot value for pick No. 63, which is where he was drafted. Although he went in the “Competitive Balance Round B” between the second and third rounds, that signing bonus is closer to the slot value of the 60th pick, the final pick of the second round.

Hence was the second Arkansas signee signed by the Cardinals in as many days, as Texas two-way standout Masyn Winn signed on Wednesday. He is reportedly receiving a signing bonus of $2.1 million, which is way over slot value.

The only other member of the Razorbacks’ 2020 signing class who was drafted is David Calabrese. The Los Angeles Angels are expected to sign the speedy Canadian outfielder, whose selection at No. 82 overall comes with a slot value of $744,200.

As for the two current Arkansas players who were drafted, Casey Martin reportedly received a $1.3 million signing bonus from the Phillies when he signed Thursday and Heston Kjerstad has yet to sign with the Orioles. The second overall pick comes with a $7.79 million slot value.