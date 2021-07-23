Secondary, offensive guards highlight Arkansas' position battles

Despite the entire two-deep depth chart returning, Arkansas does not have a solidified starting offensive line heading into fall camp.

While left tackle Myron Cunningham and center Ricky Stromberg have locked down their positions and Dalton Wagner seems to be the frontrunner at right tackle, the Razorbacks’ two starting guard spots are still up in the air.

Speaking at SEC Media Days on Thursday, head coach Sam Pittman said Luke Jones and Ty Clary are currently the leaders at left and right guard, respectively, but Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer aren’t too far behind.

There’s a chance those two positions won’t be settled until just before the Sept. 4 opener against Rice.

“I think there's going to be battles all the way up to the first game,” Pittman said. “Beaux right now currently is behind Ty Clary, and on the other side, Brady Latham is behind Luke Jones. That's (the) on paper depth chart. To me, they're 1, 1A, whatever it may be. Competition will make you better obviously, but I'm excited about that battle.”

Elsewhere on the offense, Pittman said the Razorbacks are still looking for a No. 2 running back behind Trelon Smith. During the spring, he indicated that he’d like for it to be a bigger running back to complement Smith, such as redshirt freshman Dominique Johnson or true freshman Rocket Sanders.