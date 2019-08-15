Senior Season Schedules for Arkansas's 2020 Commits
School is underway and senior seasons are approaching fast for Arkansas's 2020 commits. The Razorbacks are sitting at 14 commits with two home-grown prospects, eight Texans, three commits from the Volunteer state and one from the Boot.
Check out season schedules for all 14 commits, mark your calendars for their biggest matchups and stay locked on HawgBeat for updates all season long:
Follow all of Arkansas's #diamondgangxx on Twitter with this list.
OFFENSE
8/30 - 7:30 pm @ Rockwall
9/6 - 7:30 pm @ Horn
9/13 - 7:30 pm v Lone Star
9/20 - 7:30 pm v Adams
9/27 - 7:30 pm @ Wilson
10/11 - 7:30 pm v Mansfield Legacy
10/18 - 7:30 pm @ Samuell
10/25 - 7:30 pm v Sunset
11/1 - 7:30 pm @ Lancaster
11/8 - 7:30 pm v Mansfield Timberview
11/11 - 7:30 pm v Lancaster
8/29 - 7 pm v Katy
9/5 - 7 pm v Ridge Point @ University of Houston
9/13 - 7 pm v Westfield
9/27 - 7 pm v La Porte
10/4 - 7 pm @ King
10/11 - 7 pm @ Deer Park
10/18 - 7 pm v Sterling
10/24 - 7 pm @ West Brook
11/1 - 7 pm v Beaumont United
11/8 - 7 pm @ Channelview
8/30 - 7:30 pm v Lee
9/6 - 7:30 pm @ Longview
9/13 - 7:30 pm @ Carthage
9/27 - 7:30 pm v Lindale
10/4 - 7:30 pm @ Hallsville
10/11 - 7:30 pm v Mt. Pleasant
10/18 - 7:30 pm @ Jacksonville
10/25 - 7:30 pm v Nacogdoches
11/1 - 7:30 pm @ Whitehouse
11/8 - 7:30 pm v Pine Tree
8/30 - 7:30 pm v Belton
9/6 - 7:00 pm @ Cy-Ranch
9/13 - 7:30 pm v Akins
9/20 - 7:30 pm @ Austin
9/27 - 7:30 pm v Lehman
10/11 - 7:30 pm @ Lake Travis
10/18 - 7:30 pm v Del Valle
10/25 - 7:30 pm @ Hays
11/1 - 7:30 pm v Anderson
11/8 - 7:30 pm @ Bowie
8/30 - 7:30 pm v Buffalo
9/6 - 7:30 pm v Garrison
9/13 - 7:30 pm @ Grapeland
9/27 - 7:30 pm @ Trinity
10/4 - 7:30 pm v Diboll
10/11 - 7:30 pm @ Tomball Christian
10/18 - 7:30 pm @ Coldspring-Oakhurst
10/25 - 7:30 pm v Elkhart
11/1 - 7:30 pm @ Westwood
11/8 - 7:30 pm v Franklin
8/30 - 7 pm @ McKinney
9/6 - 7 pm @ Northwest
9/13 - 7 pm v Wakeland
9/19 - 7 pm v Rockwall-Heath
9/27 - 7 pm v Sherman
10/4 - 7 pm @ Texas HS
10/11 - 7 pm v Wylie East
10/18 - 7 pm @ West Mesquite
10/24 - 7 pm v John Tyler
11/8 - 7 pm @ Poteet
8/30 - 7:30 pm @ Jacksonville
9/6 - 7:30 pm v Liberty-Eylau
9/13 - 7:30 pm v Marshall
9/20 - 7:30 pm v Gilmer
10/4 - 7:30 pm @ Pleasant Grove
10/11 - 7:30 pm @ Van
10/18 - 7:30 pm v Chapel Hill
10/25 - 7:30 pm @ Palestine
11/1 - 7:30 pm v Henderson
11/8 - 7:30 pm @ Kilgore
DEFENSE
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news