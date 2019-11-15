The Razorbacks are now sitting at six commits with three home-grown prospects since the firing of Arkansas head coach Chad Morris. While the numbers have dwindled from 14 to six, we're still keeping a close eye on playoff runs:

8/23 - 8 pm @ Hoover - L

8/30 - 8 pm @ Cedar Grove - W

9/6 - 8 pm v Smiths Station - W

9/13 - 8 pm v Prattville - W

9/20 - 8 pm v Opelika - W

9/27 - 8 pm v Park Crossing - W

10/4 - 7 pm @ Enterprise - W

10/12 - 11:30 am @ Lee - W

10/18 - 8 pm v Jefferson Davis - W

10/25 - 7 pm @ Auburn - W PLAYOFFS Winning their first state championship in a quarter century in 2018, the Central Red Devils begun defending their title against Fairhope at home on Nov. 8. They took down the 6-4 team 45-7. The Red Devils battle Prattville Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. They beat Prattville in the regular season 45-20. Click here for the 7A playoff bracket.

8/30 - 7 pm v Cross Country - W

9/13 - 7 pm @ Bearden - W

9/20 - 7 pm @ Marked Tree - W

9/27 - 7 pm v Carlisle - W

10/11 - 7 pm @ Des Arc - L

10/18 - 7 pm @ Clarendon - W

10/25 - 7 pm v Earle - W

11/1 - 7 pm @ Lee - W

11/7 - 7 pm v Marvell - W Playoffs The Hazen Hulk begins the 2A playoff push against Hampton, which went 4-6 in the regular season. Hazen won this same matchup in the 2018 state quarterfinals 30-7. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Click here for the 2A playoff bracket.

8/30 - 7 pm v Catholic - W

9/6 - 7 pm @ Batesville - W

9/13 - 7 pm @ Conway - L

9/20 - 7 pm v Catholic - W

9/27 - 7 pm v Mountain Home - W

10/4 - 7 pm v Jacksonville - W

10/11 - 7 pm @ Pine Bluff - W

10/18 - 7 pm v West Memphis - L

10/25 - 7 pm @ Searcy - W

11/1 - 7 pm v Sylvan Hills - W

11/7 - 7 pm @ Marion - L Playoffs The 7-3 Jonesboro Hurricane take on El Dorado in round one of the 6A playoffs on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. The winner will take on one-seed Benton in round two. Click here for the 6A playoff bracket.

8/30 - 6 pm v Benton @ Salt Bowl - W

9/13 - 7 pm v Bentonville West - W

9/20 - 7 pm @ Fayetteville - W

9/27 - 7 pm @ Northside - W

10/4 - 7 pm v Catholic - W

10/11 - 7 pm @ LR Central - W

10/18 - 7 pm v Southside - W

10/25 - 7 pm @ Cabot - W

11/1 - 7 pm v North Little Rock - W

11/8 - 7 pm @ Conway - W Playoffs Leading Bryant's defense, Catrell Wallace and the rest of the Hornets are undefeated for the first time since 1999. Bryant secured a first-round bye and will face the winner between Fayetteville and Cabot in round two. The Hornets defeated both squads during the regular season. Click here for the 7A playoff bracket.

8/24 - 7 pm v Bearden - W

8/30 - 7:30 pm @ Farragut - W

9/6 - 7:30 pm v Karns - W

9/13 - 7:30 pm v Jefferson Country - W

9/20 - 7:30 pm @ Oak Ridge - W

9/27 - 7:30 pm @ Hardin Valley Academy - W

10/4 - 7:30 pm v Clinton - W

10/18 - 7:30 pm @ Powell - L (OT)

10/25 - 7:30 pm @ Fulton - W

11/1 - 7:30 pm v Campbell County - W

PLAYOFFS Arkansas commits Drew Francis and Tyrece Edwards anchored the 9-1 Rebels as they entered round one of playoffs at home versus Walker Valley. They took down the sub .500 WV squad 45-7. Like classmate Mike Harris, Francis and Edwards will take on a familiar foe that they defeated in the regular season in round two. Kickoff against Oak Ridge is at home at 7 p.m. Click here for the 5A playoff bracket.