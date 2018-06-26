Seven Arkansas Targets to Know Competing in the Rivals 5-Star Challenge
The top prospects in the nation are gathering at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia this week to compete for the prestigious 5-star award. Here are the six Arkansas targets HawgBeat will be watching in the ATL, and the latest in their recruitment process:
Stacey Wilkins is the only prospect from Arkansas invited to the Rivals 5-Star Challenge so he'll have to represent for the whole state. Wilkins is firmly in the Rivals250 and has a huge upside because he has a great frame to put on a lot more healthy weight. Wilkins recently postponed an official visit to USC and postponed his Arkansas official visit a couple weeks ago due to scheduling conflicts, so it'll be a great opportunity to catch up on who leads in his recruitment before he cuts a top eight.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news