Stacey Wilkins is the only prospect from Arkansas invited to the Rivals 5-Star Challenge so he'll have to represent for the whole state. Wilkins is firmly in the Rivals250 and has a huge upside because he has a great frame to put on a lot more healthy weight. Wilkins recently postponed an official visit to USC and postponed his Arkansas official visit a couple weeks ago due to scheduling conflicts, so it'll be a great opportunity to catch up on who leads in his recruitment before he cuts a top eight.