Seven players with ties to Arkansas selected in MLB draft

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

Three former and four potential future Diamond Hogs heard their names called during the 2022 MLB draft.

The Atlanta Braves selected right-handed pitcher Cole Phillips from Boerne, Texas, with the 57th overall pick in the MLB draft Sunday night. Another would-be Razorback, transfer commit shortstop Jordan Sprinkle, went 131st overall to the Chicago White Sox during the fourth round Monday.

Former Razorback hurlers Caleb Bolden and Blake Adams were selected in the seventh round by the Boston Red Sox and the 13th round by the Colorado Rockies, respective. The right-handed Bolden spent four seasons at Arkansas before transferring to TCU in 2022, and Adams made eight appearances as a Hog before moving on to Kansas State this season.

Julian Bosnic, a left-handed pitcher from South Carolina, announced his intention to transfer to Arkansas earlier this month, but now, he will face a decision to turn professional. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected him in the 14th round Tuesday afternoon.

Outfielder Mason Neville became the second Razorback signee to hear his name called. The Cincinnati Reds selected him 543rd overall in the 18th round, although he announced on Twitter he will not sign and instead attend the UofA.

Purdue outfielder Curtis Washington Jr., who played 36 games at Arkansas in 2019 and 2020, went 576th overall in the 19th round to the Seattle Mariners.

Phillips, Perfect Game's No. 38 player in the country, was part of the Hogs' 22-man high school recruiting class, ranked second nationally by PG. Neville, a Las Vegas native, slots in at No. 86 in PG's rankings.

Sprinkle played two full seasons at UC Santa Barbara, where he slashed .319/.390/.477 including his two at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In 2021 and 2022, he stole 51 bases.

Bolden recorded a 4.50 ERA in a career-high 44 innings pitched as a redshirt junior at Arkansas before becoming a Horned Frog. This season, he posted a 5-2 record with a 6.23 ERA in 39 innings before going 219th overall to Boston.

Adams, a left-hander from Springdale, allowed 14 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings during his short Arkansas career, but he boosted his draft stock at Kansas State in 2022. The righty went 6-6 with a 5.07 ERA in 87 innings.

Bosnic joined the Gamecocks in 2019, but only has one full season of Division I experience under his belt. He redshirted as a freshman due to injury, only for COVID-19 to cut his freshman campaign short after just four appearances. The lefty registered a 2.84 ERA in 50 2/3 innings in 2021, and another injury kept him off the field this season.

Washington, a speedster from West Memphis, never found a consistent role with the Hogs, but he thrived as a Boilermaker this season. He slashed .314/.378/.373, swiping 31 bags in 50 games played.