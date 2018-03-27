While not known to be a powerful offensive unit, Memphis (8-17, 0-3) held their own, hitting 6 for 15 with two outs and scoring multiple two-out runs. Senior leader Tyler Webb had 3 hits and an RBI on the night. Hunter Smith, their seventh pitcher of the game, received the loss.

The Razorbacks (18-7, 4-2) went back and forth with Memphis all game long, answering a big inning from the Tigers each time. Jax Biggers, Casey Martin and Carson Shaddy gave the Hogs all 8 of their RBIs on the night. While Jake Reindl and Bryce Bonnin both struggled on the mound, Barrett Loseke pitch a little over four innings of impressive work only allowing 2 hits and 1 run.

Arkansas flipped the script from previous games in this roadtrip by coming through with multiple clutch hits, scoring all 8 of their runs with two outs on their way to an 8-7 nail-biting victory over the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday night.

After Arkansas went down in order in six pitches, Memphis' Tyler Webb recorded the first hit of the game with a double down the left field line. Webb then advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball that got away from Grant Koch, giving Memphis a 1-0 lead.

The Razorbacks failed to get a hit in the first two innings, but Jax Biggers changed that with a two-out, solo homer to right field to tie the game up 1-1. Eric Cole walked and then advanced two bases to third on an errant failed pickoff attempt. Casey Martin brought Cole in with a single to the pitcher, giving Arkansas a 2-1 lead in the top of the third.

A single and a wild pitch put Webb on third base in the bottom of the third. Then Cale Hennemann knocked through an RBI double to score Webb and tie the game again, 2-2. Kyle Oullette hit an RBI single to left then Kyle O'Keefe hit a two-run homer to left to make it 5-2 Tigers. Bryce Bonnin came in to relieve Jake Reindl, who gave up 4 runs with two outs in the third.

Arkansas answered the Tigers' two-out rally with one of their own in the top of the fourth. Fletcher walked and then advanced to third on a double from Heston Kjertad. Shaddy then scores both players with a two-RBI double. Biggers came through again, this time with an RBI single to right, scoring Shaddy and tying the game for a third time, 5-5.

Bonnin put two runners on with no outs in the bottom of the fourth after a leadoff single and a walk. Alec Trela then hit an RBI single to give Memphis a 6-5 lead. Barrett Loseke entered in relief and ended the inning.

The see-saw affair continued into the top of the sixth. Arkansas loaded the bases after two walks and a hit by pitch. Martin knocked through a two-out, two-RBI single up the middle to regain the lead, 7-6, in favor of the Razorbacks. The Hogs loaded the bases again after a walk, but pinch hitter Evan Lee recorded the last out of the inning.

Memphis' senior outfielder Webb hit an RBI single to right in the bottom of the seventh to knot things up at 7-7.

Catcher Grant Koch recorded through the left side in the top of the ninth. Jack Kenley came in to pinch run for Koch and advanced to second on a groundout from Kjerstad. Second baseman Carson Shaddy smacked through a massive two-out RBI single to bring home what would ultimately be the winning run and make it 8-7 Arkansas.

Rutledge gave up a leadoff walk but struck out the next two batters and got a game-saving play from first baseman Jared Gates to get the final out and seal the victory.