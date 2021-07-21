Shadow Creek produces another player of interest in 2024 class

Shadow Creek has been a recruiting hotspot since it opened a few years ago, producing 20 FBS signees in the last three classes.

Although he's still a few years away as a member of the Class of 2024, defensive end/outside linebacker Zion Taylor appears to be another FBS/Power Five prospect coming through the Pearland, Texas, school.

Arkansas became his first SEC offer when it pulled the trigger last week, but the rising sophomore has also already grabbed offers from Colorado, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pitt, Houston and UTSA.

Despite the early recruiting attention, Taylor seems to be humble and understands he needs to continue working on his craft.