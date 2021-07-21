 Arkansas Razorbacks offer 2024 DE/EDGE Zion Taylor from Shadow Creek
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-21 08:37:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Shadow Creek produces another player of interest in 2024 class

2024 prospect Zion Taylor showed out at camps and garnered an Arkansas offer.
2024 prospect Zion Taylor showed out at camps and garnered an Arkansas offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Shadow Creek has been a recruiting hotspot since it opened a few years ago, producing 20 FBS signees in the last three classes.

Although he's still a few years away as a member of the Class of 2024, defensive end/outside linebacker Zion Taylor appears to be another FBS/Power Five prospect coming through the Pearland, Texas, school.

Arkansas became his first SEC offer when it pulled the trigger last week, but the rising sophomore has also already grabbed offers from Colorado, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pitt, Houston and UTSA.

Despite the early recruiting attention, Taylor seems to be humble and understands he needs to continue working on his craft.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}