For some, the most glorious week of the year has arrived as baseball fans have started the yearly migration to Hoover, Alabama, for the prestigious SEC Baseball Tournament.

For others, this is a week that matters very little and will be forgotten as soon as it ends.

For Arkansas baseball, this is just a week of fun and an opportunity to play guys who need some more in-game action before the NCAA Tournament starts.

"Just go down to Hoover and have a lot of fun," Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens said Saturday. "It’s a fun experience. Fun atmosphere there. Lot of fans just from different schools and just neutral I guess, and so I would just say just having fun down there is the biggest part of it."

Head coach Dave Van Horn — the SEC Coach of the Year — said himself that the plan is to present a different look beginning Wednesday, which is when Arkansas will play its first SEC Tournament game.

"As far as the games, we’re going to try to win them, but definitely going to mix it up a little bit," Van Horn said Saturday. "We don’t know who we’re going pitch yet. We’ve got two or three hours on the bus to discuss that a little bit."

By clinching a share of the SEC regular season championship and the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament, Van Horn's squad is locked in for double elimination in Hoover. That means the Hogs will play at least two games in a tournament that results in something that isn't the ultimate goal — a national championship.

This all begs the question: Does the SEC Tournament matter for a team like Arkansas?

Some of you may have heard the name "Stewhog," who is known best for posting highlights of every Razorback baseball victory to his YouTube page. Cory Stewart, a.k.a. Stewhog, posted a video Monday titled "Why the SEC Baseball Tournament is Dumb," and we’d like to break it down.

To be fair, Stewart makes a great point about teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble or on the cusp of being a potential Regional host. For those teams, it is worth going into Hoover looking to win a few ballgames.

For a team like Arkansas, which is virtually locked in as a top 8 seed, there is simply no reason to go into the SEC Tournament trying to make it all the way to Sunday's championship game.

Stewart makes his argument best by breaking it down from a perspective of how SEC teams fared in the NCAA Tournament based on the amount of games they played in Hoover.

Focusing on only SEC teams that made it to the NCAA Tournament since 2017, Stewart broke it down for teams that played just two games, three games and then four or more.