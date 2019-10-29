Moses Moody cut his top three down to Arkansas, Michigan and Virginia on Monday night. Unlike Arkansas and Michigan, Virginia wasn't in Moody's original top 7 that he cut at the end of August but the Hoos have made a late push for the 4-star small forward. Moody also hasn't officially visited Virginia yet but is considering it.

He took his Michigan OV at the beginning of October just a couple weeks after picking up his offer. Arkansas has been in on Moody the longest as he held an offer from Mike Anderson and then Musselman offered him very shortly after accepting his new position on the Hill in April. Moody said after his official visit a week and a half ago that he's looking for a staff that can take his game to the next level and the Arkansas staff definitely has that going for them.

"The main thing they pitched about getting me ready was the pro experience," Moody said. "He’s coached in the pros, he has connections and just the stuff he knows, I could tell from watching the practice what he can do.”

Moody said he'd like to decide in time for the early signing period if possible, so the clock's ticking.