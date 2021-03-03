HawgBeat - Sills comes alive in win over Gamecocks

The Razorbacks and the Gamecocks kept the game even through 10 minutes of play in the first half on Tuesday night–then an unlikely spark ignited the Hogs to a 49-32 halftime lead, and an eventual 101-73 victory. The spark came in the form of three three-point baskets by Desi Sills after the junior had hit just three in the last eleven games combined.

Sills played 26 minutes total and 11 minutes in the first half. He'd only played more than 10 minutes once in the last six games. The Arkansas native finished with 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting, all five shots hitting from deep. He fouled out in the second half with three points in 15 minutes but added two assists and a rebound.

After scoring just 13 points in the previous six games combined, Sills' 15-point performance came as a relief.

"It felt great to see my shot fall," Sills said. "But at the end of the day when you’re in a slump and you stayed in the gym no matter if you’re playing or not, the work is always going to come back and it pays off. It paid off tonight. No matter what I’m going through I’m going to stay in the gym and stay consistent with my work, because I believe in hard work."