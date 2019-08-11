When Chad Morris announced that the Razorbacks will split the field during practice and run the ones and threes on one side with the twos and fours on the other, it seemed like a simple idea that should've been implemented last season. But, of course, it wasn't that simple.

Arkansas's depth on the offensive line was so bad in 2018 that it would've been impossible for them to keep up with the rest of their teammates and stay fresh for games. Now, Arkansas has 14 healthy scholarship linemen, plus a handful of very serviceable walk-ons, and that's changed everything.

"To have that many guys up front, we’re able to split the field and almost do four groups," Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. "There’s a couple of guys that have to go about eight plays in a row, but other than that...Coach Fry does a good job of cross-training guys and moving guys around."