Six quick thoughts from Arkansas' loss at Ole Miss

Arkansas tight end Ty Washington runs after a catch on the team's first drive of Saturday's game at Ole Miss.
Arkansas tight end Ty Washington runs after a catch on the team's first drive of Saturday's game at Ole Miss. (Braeden Botts)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
OXFORD, Miss. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) once again dropped a game they could've won in a 27-20 loss at the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday evening in front of a rowdy crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

On a chilly evening that brought plenty of jackets out, the Arkansas offense wasn't able to stay warm enough and do enough against the Ole Miss defense. The Razorbacks gave up five sacks and nine tackles for loss as quarterback KJ Jefferson was once again running for his life way too often.

A respectable effort from the Arkansas defense against a potent Ole Miss offense was not enough to overcome the lack of five punts and an interception by the Razorbacks' offense.

Here are my thoughts, observations, notes, stats and more from Saturday's game in Oxford...

