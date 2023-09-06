Size Comparison: How Arkansas and Kent State stack up
As Arkansas and Kent State prepare to face off this Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, HawgBeat decided to take a look at how the two teams stack up based on stats from each team's first game and size for the starters.
On paper, the Razorbacks have a sizable talent advantage over the Golden Flashes, who come from the Mid-American Conference of the FBS. Arkansas has one former five-star and eight former four-star recruits compared to two four-stars for Kent State. The Hogs also have 11 players who were at least a three-star prospect compared to six for the Golden Flashes.
In total, Kent State has 10 players who were rated as two-stars by Rivals out of high school.
The average weight of Arkansas' 22 starters is 250.64 pounds, compared to Kent State's average weight of 235.64 pounds. The Razorbacks outweigh the Golden Flashes by nearly 26 pounds on the defensive line and 23 pounds on the offensive line.
Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats last season, plus weight and height entering this season.
2023 Stat Comparison - Kent State | Arkansas
Offense (Kent State | Arkansas)
Scoring: 6.0 PPG | 56.0 PPG
Total yards: 240.0 | 379.0
Passing: 145.0 | 274.0
Rushing: 202.1 | 236.7
Third downs: 41.2% | 46.2%
Sacks allowed: 3 | 1
Turnovers: 1 | 0
Defense (Kent State | Arkansas)
Scoring: 56.0 PPG | 13.0 PPG
Total yards: 723.0 | 291.0
Passing: 334.0 | 227.0
Rushing: 389.0 | 64.0
Third downs: 75.0% | 26.7%
Sacks: 1 | 2
Turnovers: 3 | 5
|Arkansas
|Height, Weight
|Kent State
|Height, Weight
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
6'3", 247 lbs
|
QB Michael Alaimo
|
6'4", 225 lbs
|
RB Rocket Sanders
|
6'2", 242 lbs
|
RB Gavin Garcia
|
5'8", 187 lbs
|
TE Luke Hasz
|
6'3", 242 lbs
|
TE Justin Holmes
|
6'3", 237 lbs
|
WR Andrew Armstrong
|
6'4", 201 lbs
|
WR Treymon Echols
|
6'1", 200 lbs
|
WR Isaac TeSlaa
|
6'4", 216 lbs
|
WR Jack Coulson
|
6'2", 205 lbs
|
WR Isaiah Sategna
|
5'11", 180 lbs
|
WR Luke Floriea
|
5'10", 173 lbs
|
LT Andrew Chamblee
|
6'6", 304 lbs
|
LT Jimto Obidegwu
|
6'6", 305 lbs
|
LG Brady Latham
|
6'5", 312 lbs
|
LG Dustyn Morell
|
6'5", 263 lbs
|
C Beaux Limmer
|
6'5", 307 lbs
|
C Andrew Page
|
6'4", 315 lbs
|
RG Joshua Braun
|
6'6", 348 lbs
|
RG Nolan Rumler
|
6'3", 321 lbs
|
RT Patrick Kutas
|
6'5", 313 lbs
|
RT Cameron Golden
|
6'4", 265 lbs
|
DE Landon Jackson
|
6'7", 281 lbs
|
DE Stephen Daley
|
6'2", 258 lbs
|
DT Taurean Carter
|
6'3", 303 lbs
|
DT CJ West
|
6'2", 315 lbs
|
DT Eric Gregory
|
6'4", 318 lbs
|
DT Oliver Billotte
|
6'5", 254 lbs
|
DE Trajan Jeffcoat
|
6'4", 281 lbs
|
DE Mattheus Carroll
|
6'5", 244 lbs
|
LB Chris Paul Jr.
|
6'1", 233 lbs
|
LB Devin Nicholson
|
6'2", 220 lbs
|
LB Jordan Crook
|
6'0", 220 lbs
|
LB Khalib Johns
|
6'2", 229 lbs
|
NB Lorando Johnson
|
6'0", 193 lbs
|
LB CJ Harris
|
6'0", 225 lbs
|
CB Dwight McGlothern
|
6'2", 188 lbs
|
CB DJ Miller Jr.
|
5'11", 187 lbs
|
CB Jaheim Singletary
|
6'2", 187 lbs
|
CB Capone Blue
|
6'3", 177 lbs
|
S Alfahiym Walcott
|
6'2", 210 lbs
|
S Jalani Williams
|
6'1", 193 lbs
|
S Hudson Clark
|
6'2", 188 lbs
|
S Bryce Sheppert
|
5'11", 186 lbs