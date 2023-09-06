News More News
ago football Edit

Size Comparison: How Arkansas and Kent State stack up

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

As Arkansas and Kent State prepare to face off this Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, HawgBeat decided to take a look at how the two teams stack up based on stats from each team's first game and size for the starters.

On paper, the Razorbacks have a sizable talent advantage over the Golden Flashes, who come from the Mid-American Conference of the FBS. Arkansas has one former five-star and eight former four-star recruits compared to two four-stars for Kent State. The Hogs also have 11 players who were at least a three-star prospect compared to six for the Golden Flashes.

In total, Kent State has 10 players who were rated as two-stars by Rivals out of high school.

The average weight of Arkansas' 22 starters is 250.64 pounds, compared to Kent State's average weight of 235.64 pounds. The Razorbacks outweigh the Golden Flashes by nearly 26 pounds on the defensive line and 23 pounds on the offensive line.

Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats last season, plus weight and height entering this season.

2023 Stat Comparison - Kent State | Arkansas 

Offense (Kent State | Arkansas)

Scoring: 6.0 PPG | 56.0 PPG

Total yards: 240.0 | 379.0

Passing: 145.0 | 274.0

Rushing: 202.1 | 236.7

Third downs: 41.2% | 46.2%

Sacks allowed: 3 | 1

Turnovers: 1 | 0

Defense (Kent State | Arkansas)

Scoring: 56.0 PPG | 13.0 PPG

Total yards: 723.0 | 291.0

Passing: 334.0 | 227.0

Rushing: 389.0 | 64.0

Third downs: 75.0% | 26.7%

Sacks: 1 | 2

Turnovers: 3 | 5

Size Comparison - Arkansas vs. Kent State
Arkansas Height, Weight Kent State Height, Weight

QB KJ Jefferson

6'3", 247 lbs

QB Michael Alaimo

6'4", 225 lbs

RB Rocket Sanders

6'2", 242 lbs

RB Gavin Garcia

5'8", 187 lbs

TE Luke Hasz

6'3", 242 lbs

TE Justin Holmes

6'3", 237 lbs

WR Andrew Armstrong

6'4", 201 lbs

WR Treymon Echols

6'1", 200 lbs

WR Isaac TeSlaa

6'4", 216 lbs

WR Jack Coulson

6'2", 205 lbs

WR Isaiah Sategna

5'11", 180 lbs

WR Luke Floriea

5'10", 173 lbs

LT Andrew Chamblee

6'6", 304 lbs

LT Jimto Obidegwu

6'6", 305 lbs

LG Brady Latham

6'5", 312 lbs

LG Dustyn Morell

6'5", 263 lbs

C Beaux Limmer

6'5", 307 lbs

C Andrew Page

6'4", 315 lbs

RG Joshua Braun

6'6", 348 lbs

RG Nolan Rumler

6'3", 321 lbs

RT Patrick Kutas

6'5", 313 lbs

RT Cameron Golden

6'4", 265 lbs

DE Landon Jackson

6'7", 281 lbs

DE Stephen Daley

6'2", 258 lbs

DT Taurean Carter

6'3", 303 lbs

DT CJ West

6'2", 315 lbs

DT Eric Gregory

6'4", 318 lbs

DT Oliver Billotte

6'5", 254 lbs

DE Trajan Jeffcoat

6'4", 281 lbs

DE Mattheus Carroll

6'5", 244 lbs

LB Chris Paul Jr.

6'1", 233 lbs

LB Devin Nicholson

6'2", 220 lbs

LB Jordan Crook

6'0", 220 lbs

LB Khalib Johns

6'2", 229 lbs

NB Lorando Johnson

6'0", 193 lbs

LB CJ Harris

6'0", 225 lbs

CB Dwight McGlothern

6'2", 188 lbs

CB DJ Miller Jr.

5'11", 187 lbs

CB Jaheim Singletary

6'2", 187 lbs

CB Capone Blue

6'3", 177 lbs

S Alfahiym Walcott

6'2", 210 lbs

S Jalani Williams

6'1", 193 lbs

S Hudson Clark

6'2", 188 lbs

S Bryce Sheppert

5'11", 186 lbs

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}