As Arkansas and UAPB prepare to face off this Thursday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, HawgBeat decided to take a look at how the two teams stack up based on stats from the 2023 season and size for the starters.

On paper, the Razorbacks have a massive talent advantage over the Golden Lions, who come from the FCS ranks. Arkansas has 13 former four-star recruits expected to start compared to none for UAPB. Only one Golden Lion starter (quarterback Mekhi Hagens) is a former three-star prospect.

Highlighting the UAPB squad is redshirt sophomore linebacker Khalil Arnold, who was named a Phil Steele Preseason All-SWAC Third Team member. Last season, Arnold finished with 40 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games.

The average weight of Arkansas' 22 starters is 250.77 pounds, compared to UAPB's average weight of 223.0 pounds. The Razorbacks outweigh the Golden Lions by 52 pounds on the defensive line and nearly 31 pounds on the offensive line.

Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats last year, plus weight and height entering this season.