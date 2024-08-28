PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Size Comparison: How Arkansas and UAPB stack up

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
As Arkansas and UAPB prepare to face off this Thursday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, HawgBeat decided to take a look at how the two teams stack up based on stats from the 2023 season and size for the starters.

On paper, the Razorbacks have a massive talent advantage over the Golden Lions, who come from the FCS ranks. Arkansas has 13 former four-star recruits expected to start compared to none for UAPB. Only one Golden Lion starter (quarterback Mekhi Hagens) is a former three-star prospect.

Highlighting the UAPB squad is redshirt sophomore linebacker Khalil Arnold, who was named a Phil Steele Preseason All-SWAC Third Team member. Last season, Arnold finished with 40 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games.

The average weight of Arkansas' 22 starters is 250.77 pounds, compared to UAPB's average weight of 223.0 pounds. The Razorbacks outweigh the Golden Lions by 52 pounds on the defensive line and nearly 31 pounds on the offensive line.

Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats last year, plus weight and height entering this season.

2023 Stat Comparison - UAPB | Arkansas 

Offense (UAPB | Arkansas)

Scoring: 15.2 PPG | 26.6 PPG

Total yards: 291.2 | 326.5

Passing: 155.9 | 175.6

Rushing: 135.3 | 139.0

Third downs: 26.3% | 38.3%

Sacks allowed: 36 | 47

Turnovers: 19 | 18

Defense (UAPB | Arkansas)

Scoring: 33.3 PPG | 27.9 PPG

Total yards: 449.1 | 357.2

Passing: 254.8 | 202.8

Rushing: 194.3 | 154.4

Third downs: 41.8% | 37.3%

Sacks: 18 | 29

Turnovers: 14 | 17

Size Comparison - Arkansas vs. UAPB
Arkansas Height, Weight UAPB Height, Weight

QB Taylen Green

6'6", 230 lbs

QB Mekhi Hagens

6'3", 210 lbs

RB Ja'Quinden Jackson

6'2", 233 lbs

RB Oshawn Ross

5'11", 175 lbs

TE Luke Hasz

6'3", 241 lbs

TE Kevin English

6'5", 225 lbs

WR Andrew Armstrong

6'4", 202 lbs

WR Andre Thompson

5'8", 150 lbs

WR Tyrone Broden

6'7", 200 lbs

WR Kristian Gammage

5'9", 180 lbs

WR Isaiah Sategna

5'11", 185 lbs

WR Donovan Giles

6'4", 195 lbs

LT Fernando Carmona Jr.

6'5", 322 lbs

LT Rolando Jones

6'4", 285 lbs

LG E'Marion Harris

6'7", 300 lbs

LG Courtney Van Buren II

6'3", 300 lbs

C Addison Nichols

6'5", 329 lbs

C Christon Love

6'3", 290 lbs

RG Joshua Braun

6'6", 338 lbs

RG Jeremiah Rodgers

6'3", 290 lbs

RT Keyshawn Blackstock

6'5", 319 lbs

RT Keavius Barnes

6'2", 290 lbs

DE Landon Jackson

6'7", 281 lbs

DE Khalil Arnold

6'3", 230 lbs

DT Cam Ball

6'5", 319 lbs

NOSE Jason Gwan

6'2", 260 lbs

DT Eric Gregory

6'4", 320 lbs

DT Elijah Jenkins

6'1", 248 lbs

DE Nico Davillier

6'4", 271 lbs

DE Anas Luqman

6'4", 245 lbs

LB Brad Spence

6'2", 238 lbs

LB Jaylen White

6'0", 201 lbs

LB Xavian Sorey Jr.

6'3", 225 lbs

LB Jaden Kelly

6'1", 223 lbs

NB Doneiko Slaughter

6'0", 190 lbs

S Tavon Hardwick

5'10", 180 lbs

CB Jaylon Braxton

6'0", 185 lbs

CB Antwon Jackson

6'0", 165 lbs

CB Marquise Robinson

6'1", 192 lbs

CB Zach Williams

6'0", 170 lbs

S Jayden Johnson

6'2", 206 lbs

S Kaleb Knox

6'1", 185 lbs

S Hudson Clark

6'2", 191 lbs

S Quintin Sterling

5'11", 209 lbs

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

