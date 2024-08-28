Size Comparison: How Arkansas and UAPB stack up
As Arkansas and UAPB prepare to face off this Thursday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, HawgBeat decided to take a look at how the two teams stack up based on stats from the 2023 season and size for the starters.
On paper, the Razorbacks have a massive talent advantage over the Golden Lions, who come from the FCS ranks. Arkansas has 13 former four-star recruits expected to start compared to none for UAPB. Only one Golden Lion starter (quarterback Mekhi Hagens) is a former three-star prospect.
Highlighting the UAPB squad is redshirt sophomore linebacker Khalil Arnold, who was named a Phil Steele Preseason All-SWAC Third Team member. Last season, Arnold finished with 40 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games.
The average weight of Arkansas' 22 starters is 250.77 pounds, compared to UAPB's average weight of 223.0 pounds. The Razorbacks outweigh the Golden Lions by 52 pounds on the defensive line and nearly 31 pounds on the offensive line.
Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats last year, plus weight and height entering this season.
2023 Stat Comparison - UAPB | Arkansas
Offense (UAPB | Arkansas)
Scoring: 15.2 PPG | 26.6 PPG
Total yards: 291.2 | 326.5
Passing: 155.9 | 175.6
Rushing: 135.3 | 139.0
Third downs: 26.3% | 38.3%
Sacks allowed: 36 | 47
Turnovers: 19 | 18
Defense (UAPB | Arkansas)
Scoring: 33.3 PPG | 27.9 PPG
Total yards: 449.1 | 357.2
Passing: 254.8 | 202.8
Rushing: 194.3 | 154.4
Third downs: 41.8% | 37.3%
Sacks: 18 | 29
Turnovers: 14 | 17
|Arkansas
|Height, Weight
|UAPB
|Height, Weight
|
QB Taylen Green
|
6'6", 230 lbs
|
QB Mekhi Hagens
|
6'3", 210 lbs
|
RB Ja'Quinden Jackson
|
6'2", 233 lbs
|
RB Oshawn Ross
|
5'11", 175 lbs
|
TE Luke Hasz
|
6'3", 241 lbs
|
TE Kevin English
|
6'5", 225 lbs
|
WR Andrew Armstrong
|
6'4", 202 lbs
|
WR Andre Thompson
|
5'8", 150 lbs
|
WR Tyrone Broden
|
6'7", 200 lbs
|
WR Kristian Gammage
|
5'9", 180 lbs
|
WR Isaiah Sategna
|
5'11", 185 lbs
|
WR Donovan Giles
|
6'4", 195 lbs
|
LT Fernando Carmona Jr.
|
6'5", 322 lbs
|
LT Rolando Jones
|
6'4", 285 lbs
|
LG E'Marion Harris
|
6'7", 300 lbs
|
LG Courtney Van Buren II
|
6'3", 300 lbs
|
C Addison Nichols
|
6'5", 329 lbs
|
C Christon Love
|
6'3", 290 lbs
|
RG Joshua Braun
|
6'6", 338 lbs
|
RG Jeremiah Rodgers
|
6'3", 290 lbs
|
RT Keyshawn Blackstock
|
6'5", 319 lbs
|
RT Keavius Barnes
|
6'2", 290 lbs
|
DE Landon Jackson
|
6'7", 281 lbs
|
DE Khalil Arnold
|
6'3", 230 lbs
|
DT Cam Ball
|
6'5", 319 lbs
|
NOSE Jason Gwan
|
6'2", 260 lbs
|
DT Eric Gregory
|
6'4", 320 lbs
|
DT Elijah Jenkins
|
6'1", 248 lbs
|
DE Nico Davillier
|
6'4", 271 lbs
|
DE Anas Luqman
|
6'4", 245 lbs
|
LB Brad Spence
|
6'2", 238 lbs
|
LB Jaylen White
|
6'0", 201 lbs
|
LB Xavian Sorey Jr.
|
6'3", 225 lbs
|
LB Jaden Kelly
|
6'1", 223 lbs
|
NB Doneiko Slaughter
|
6'0", 190 lbs
|
S Tavon Hardwick
|
5'10", 180 lbs
|
CB Jaylon Braxton
|
6'0", 185 lbs
|
CB Antwon Jackson
|
6'0", 165 lbs
|
CB Marquise Robinson
|
6'1", 192 lbs
|
CB Zach Williams
|
6'0", 170 lbs
|
S Jayden Johnson
|
6'2", 206 lbs
|
S Kaleb Knox
|
6'1", 185 lbs
|
S Hudson Clark
|
6'2", 191 lbs
|
S Quintin Sterling
|
5'11", 209 lbs