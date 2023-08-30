News More News
Size Comparison: How Arkansas and Western Carolina stack up

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor

As Arkansas and Western Carolina prepare to face off this Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, HawgBeat decided to take a look at how the two teams stack up based on stats from the 2022 season and size for the starters.

On paper, the Razorbacks have a massive talent advantage over the Catamounts, who come from the FCS ranks. Arkansas has one former five-star and eight former four-star recruits compared to none for Western Carolina. The Hogs also have 11 players who were at least a three-star prospect compared to zero for the Catamounts.

In total, Western Carolina has six players who were rated by Rivals out of high school — all of whom were two-star prospects.

Highlighting the Western Carolina squad is running back Desmond Reid, who was rated as a two-star in the 2022 class out of Miramar, Florida. As a freshman last season, Reid ran the ball 117 times for 824 yards and four touchdowns. Going into 2023, he was selected by the league’s coaches as preseason First Team All-Southern Conference.

The average weight of Arkansas' 22 starters is 250.64 pounds, compared to Western Carolina's average weight of 234.77 pounds. The Razorbacks outweigh the Catamounts by nearly 26 pounds on the defensive line and nine pounds on the offensive line.

Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats last season, plus weight and height entering this season.

2022 Stat Comparison - Western Carolina | Arkansas 

Offense (Western Carolina | Arkansas)

Scoring: 31.9 PPG | 32.5 PPG

Total yards: 485.4 | 471.4

Passing: 301.1 | 234.7

Rushing: 184.3 | 236.7

Third downs: 40.7% | 45.9%

Sacks allowed: 21 | 31

Turnovers: 26 | 18

Defense (Western Carolina | Arkansas)

Scoring: 31.9 PPG | 30.6 PPG

Total yards: 390.5 | 405.1

Passing: 207.7 | 294.7

Rushing: 182.7 | 170.5

Third downs: 45.5% | 45.0%

Sacks: 32 | 42

Turnovers: 10 | 18

Size Comparison - Arkansas vs. Western Carolina
Arkansas Height, Weight Western Carolina Height, Weight

QB KJ Jefferson

6'3", 247 lbs

QB Cole Gonzales

6'0", 195 lbs

RB Rocket Sanders

6'2", 242 lbs

RB Desmond Reid

5'8", 170 lbs

TE Luke Hasz

6'3", 242 lbs

TE Ajay Belanger

6'3", 245 lbs

WR Andrew Armstrong

6'4", 201 lbs

WR Censere Lee

5'11", 170 lbs

WR Isaac TeSlaa

6'4", 216 lbs

WR David White Jr.

6'4", 200 lbs

WR Isaiah Sategna

5'11", 180 lbs

WR Calvin Jones

5'10", 180 lbs

LT Andrew Chamblee

6'6", 304 lbs

LT Tyler Smith

6'8", 310 lbs

LG Brady Latham

6'5", 312 lbs

LG Christian Coulter

6'5", 320 lbs

C Beaux Limmer

6'5", 307 lbs

C Blake Whitmore

6'2", 295 lbs

RG Joshua Braun

6'6", 348 lbs

RG Caleb Carter

6'3", 300 lbs

RT Patrick Kutas

6'5", 313 lbs

RT Derek Simmons

6'6", 315 lbs

DE Landon Jackson

6'7", 281 lbs

DE Caleb Fisher

6'3", 240 lbs

DT Taurean Carter

6'3", 303 lbs

NOSE Marlon Alexander

6'0", 305 lbs

DT Eric Gregory

6'4", 318 lbs

DT Jaquarius Guinn

6'2", 280 lbs

DE Trajan Jeffcoat

6'4", 281 lbs

BNDT Jayelin Davis

6'0", 255 lbs

LB Chris Paul Jr.

6'1", 233 lbs

LB Hayward McQueen

6'1", 195 lbs

LB Jordan Crook

6'0", 220 lbs

LB Va Lealaimatafao

6'1", 230 lbs

NB Lorando Johnson

6'0", 193 lbs

LB Ed Jones IV

6'1", 205 lbs

CB Dwight McGlothern

6'2", 188 lbs

CB Rod Gattison

6'0", 190 lbs

CB Jaheim Singletary

6'2", 187 lbs

CB CJ Williams

5'10", 170 lbs

S Alfahiym Walcott

6'2", 210 lbs

S Andreas Keaton

6'2", 190 lbs

S Hudson Clark

6'2", 188 lbs

S Mateo Sudipo

6'1", 205 lbs

