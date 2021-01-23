HawgBeat - Smith back in the groove versus Vanderbilt

The Razorbacks got Justin Smith back at least a week ahead of schedule after the senior suffered an ankle injury at the beginning of SEC play but it wasn't until Saturday's 92-71 win over Vanderbilt that he really looked more like his regular, healthy self.

In 26 minutes, Smith dropped 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds with two assists, a block and a steal.

"I thought Justin was really, really good. He played hard," Musselman said after the game. "He crashed the offensive backboards. He always gives us a completely and utterly different look from a defensive standpoint, because we can switch with him, we can shadow and hit with him and we can extend our defense because of his great lateral quickness."

In his first game back against Alabama, playing just 18 minutes, Smith showed hesitation taking off on his newly surgically repaired ankle but a massive alley oop against the 'Dores showed that he's back in his groove.