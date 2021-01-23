HawgBeat - Smith back in the groove versus Vanderbilt

Smith back in the groove versus Vanderbilt
The Razorbacks got Justin Smith back at least a week ahead of schedule after the senior suffered an ankle injury at the beginning of SEC play but it wasn't until Saturday's 92-71 win over Vanderbilt that he really looked more like his regular, healthy self.
In 26 minutes, Smith dropped 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds with two assists, a block and a steal.
"I thought Justin was really, really good. He played hard," Musselman said after the game. "He crashed the offensive backboards. He always gives us a completely and utterly different look from a defensive standpoint, because we can switch with him, we can shadow and hit with him and we can extend our defense because of his great lateral quickness."
In his first game back against Alabama, playing just 18 minutes, Smith showed hesitation taking off on his newly surgically repaired ankle but a massive alley oop against the 'Dores showed that he's back in his groove.
Today's Top 3️⃣— SEC Network 12pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 23, 2021
3️⃣ @moses_moody3 with the CRAZY control for the AND-1
2️⃣ @justinsmith3_ with the block to the @moses_moody3 lay in
1️⃣ It’s a 🐦… It’s a ✈️… Nope just another @justinsmith3_ OOP pic.twitter.com/Ew9Th58u80
Smith shot five of eight and went 2-3 from the free throw line but on top of the points, the Hogs got something they'd desperately missed without him. The 6-foot-7 senior pulled down five offensive rebounds, giving the Razorbacks seven second chance points.
"Against Alabama, I was able to play. I wasn’t anywhere near where I had been and then (against) Auburn I felt a little bit more comfortable and today, I felt even a little bit more comfortable out there," Smith said post-game. "Our athletic training staff is doing a great job with me. We’re just going to take it day-by-day and just see how it goes."
Having Smith back to full strength comes at a key time. The Razorbacks bring their 4-4 record into a home game versus Ole Miss on Wednesday and the Rebels are also riding momentum with a two-game win streak. In one week, the Hogs take on 9-4 Oklahoma State.
