FAYETTEVILLE — The Red team scored two runs in the sixth inning to complete a comeback in Game 3 of Arkansas’ Fall World Series.

Cullen Smith’s RBI single broke a tie and Braydon Webb tacked on an insurance run with a fielder’s choice to lift the Red to a 9-7 win at Baum-Walker Stadium on Monday. The Red team leads the seven-game series 2-1.

Early on, it seemed like the Black team might cruise to a victory and take control of the series instead.

They jumped all over Red starter Zebulon Vermillion, scoring five runs in the second inning and adding another in the third. That gave the Black a 6-1 lead.

However, that didn’t last very long. In the bottom of the inning, the Red’s bats exploded. Jackson Cobb and Robert Moore hit back-to-back home runs to start the barrage and then Zack Gregory ended it with a two-run bomb.

That last long ball gave the Red a one-run lead, but Cayden Wallace launched a two-out home run to center tie it up at 7-7 in the fourth.

After that, though, Peyton Pallette and Ryan Costeiu combined to shut out the Black over the final three innings. They earned the victory and save, respectively.

Game 3 MVP

When asked about the most surprising players this fall last week, head coach Dave Van Horn singled out Smith among returning players.

A transfer from East Tennessee State who sat out last season because of NCAA transfer rules, he led the team in hitting all fall, Van Horn said, and he has carried the hot streak into the Fall World Series.