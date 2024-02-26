LHPs Hagen Smith and Colin Fisher were named the Pitcher of the Week and Co-Freshman of the Week, respectively, after shutting down their opponents on the mound over the weekend.

Following an impressive weekend for Arkansas (5-2) in the Kubota College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas, two Razorback pitchers earned weekly honors from the SEC for their performances.

In a 5-4 win over the No. 7 Oregon State Beavers on Friday, Smith tied a single-game program record with 17 strikeouts. The junior's first 15 outs were recorded via strikeout and he allowed just three hits with one walk over six scoreless innings.

A freshman for the Hogs, Fisher made two appearances during the week as both a starter against James Madison on Feb. 19 and a reliever on Saturday against Oklahoma State. He racked up 10 strikeouts and didn't allow an earned run over 7.1 innings of work.

Fisher’s six-strikeout performance against the Cowboys contributed to the Razorback pitching staff’s 25 combined strikeouts that broke the program record of 23, which was set one night earlier against the Beavers.

Up next, Arkansas will take on the Grambling State Tigers at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT and will stream on SEC Network+.